ARLINGTON, Texas -- Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says he has met with NCAA President Charlie Baker in regard to the hot topic of name, image and likeness.

Yormark is hoping for legislation across college sports regarding NIL. That stance is shared by West Virginia University officials and others within the Autonomy Five (A5), or Power Five, of the Big 12, Big Ten, ACC, SEC and Pac-12 conferences.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics.