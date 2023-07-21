ARLINGTON, Texas -- Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says he has met with NCAA President Charlie Baker in regard to the hot topic of name, image and likeness.
Yormark is hoping for legislation across college sports regarding NIL. That stance is shared by West Virginia University officials and others within the Autonomy Five (A5), or Power Five, of the Big 12, Big Ten, ACC, SEC and Pac-12 conferences.
“Obviously it's an issue that we're all addressing,” Yormark said in opening remarks at last week’s Big 12 football Media Days at AT&T Stadium. “I'm working very closely with my A5 colleagues and Charlie Baker. I have spent time on Capitol Hill. We would like federal legislation to create some uniformity to NIL.
“There's 32 states [that have passed legislation regarding NIL], and in many cases very different interpretations, so federal preemption of state law is certainly something that's high on the list."
Since the summer of 2021, NCAA athletes have been able to benefit from their name, image and likeness, which wasn't allowed before. Combine that with new transfer portal rules, and leaders in college sports across the country are finding issues with the current system in place.
“I think as coaches, it’s not just NIL,” WVU football coach Neal Brown said last week in Arlington. “I’ve said this publicly and I believe this: The players should be paid. They should be able to profit off their name, image and likeness. They should get a piece of this enterprise which is college football. Everybody else has benefited. They deserve to benefit.
“I think there’s probably a better way to get money in the pockets than the system we currently have. It’s because what you have is this emergence of NIL and transfer portal, so what we’ve really created here is free agency without any rules, right? That’s the issue. NIL’s not. I think if you talk to anybody in the coaching profession, when these things happen, they’re like, ‘Oh, this is going to get off the rails here pretty quick.’”
The attention has turned to Congress to try to find a solution as schools have had to rely on inconsistent state laws for guidance.
On Thursday, a trio of U.S. senators -- Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Jerry Moran, R-Kan.; and Richard Blumethal, D-Conn. -- announced they are working on a bill that would create national regulations for NIL compensation for players, establish a group to oversee their enforcement and fund long-term health care for athletes.
The Power Five commissioners released a joint statement Friday supporting the bill and continued momentum in Congress to address NIL.
More than a dozen bills have been proposed over the last handful of years, and more continue to come. On Friday, multiple reports indicated Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has drafted a bill regarding NIL, and on Tuesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. -- a former college football coach -- told reporters the NIL legislation he’s worked on with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is finished with the hopes of introducing it in the coming days.
“I think there needs to be federal legislation where everybody’s playing under the same rules,” Brown said. “Now, what’s that look like? You’re going to have to find somebody way smarter than I am. That’s an opinion and how to make that work -- that’s complicated, right?
“I do have some faith. I think the bill Senator Manchin and Senator Tuberville are pushing forward, I would like to see that have a chance to be put up in front of Congress."
Earlier this summer, On3 ranked WVU’s NIL collective, Country Roads Trust, No. 10 in its list of the "Most Ambitious NIL Collectives." The only Big 12 team ranked higher was Texas’ Texas One Fund, and the Longhorns are departing the league for the SEC next summer.
Brown said that since Wren Baker took over as WVU athletic director late last year, “we’ve had more open dialogue and we’ve been able to fundraise.” The fifth-year coach added that he thought there was “some gray area there” before and that “the administration’s more comfortable now.”
He also said he believes the fanbase has a better understanding of the role of Country Roads Trust and how it can benefit the athletic programs at WVU.
While acknowledging he doesn’t see the day-to-day financials of Country Roads Trust, as it is a separate entity of WVU, Baker told HD Media he does “know their membership and contributors have grown substantially” since he arrived in Morgantown. He emphasized its importance to remain competitive in today’s college sports landscape.
“We’re not rewinding the clock back three or four years. That’s not going to happen,” Baker said. “I made this example earlier -- if you were to go buy a home or car or anything, the first thing you’re going to do is look at the comps. There’s no way to do that in college athletics right now. You have no idea.
“Then you have promises being made that aren’t being kept because there aren’t uniform contracts. You have agents -- a coach will usually pay their agent maybe 3 or 4%, and some players, I’ve heard numbers [of] 20, 25, 30% commission going to an agent. That’s insane.
“We just need to have more guardrails, more guidelines to make sure we’re protecting all parties. It's not about limiting what’s available to student-athletes. It’s really about making sure that it’s fair.”