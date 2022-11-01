The Big 12 Conference as we’ve known it for the last decade will soon undergo significant change.
Obviously, Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the league they helped found in 1996, as they are both headed to the SEC … it’s just a matter of when. By the current Big 12 contract, the Longhorns and Sooners are obligated to remain in the conference until the summer of 2025, and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark recently said he expected Texas and Oklahoma will fulfill that contract.
But negotiations — and the right dollar amount for an exit fee — also could speed up those departures by a year or even two. So, this could potentially be UT’s and OU’s final year in the Big 12, though it seems likely they’ll remain in the league for the 2023-24 athletic year or even through 2024-25 at the latest.
The exact departure date for Texas and Oklahoma may still be uncertain, but what is definite is the entrance date for the four new members joining the Big 12. BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston will each enter the Big 12 in the summer of 2023, meaning they will begin playing in the league next season. Texas and Oklahoma may still be in the conference at that time, so the league could have 14 members in 2023-24 and potentially through 2024-25.
After the departure of Texas and Oklahoma, the Big 12 will drop back to 12 members … or will it?
Unless you’ve been in a media blackout the past few months, you know the Big 12 is making a play for current Pac-12 members, as that conference is viewed as vulnerable because of USC’s and UCLA’s impending move to the Big Ten.
At this point, it’s still not certain if any or all of the 10 remaining Pac-12 teams are interested in leaving for another league, but the fact that officials from those schools haven’t come out with an emphatic and public “no” makes it apparent that they are at least willing to listen.
It's not exactly clear who Yormark is trying to court from the Pac-12, but there is a lot of chatter that Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado are the main objects of his affection.
But should the Big 12’s potential additions stop at those four? Oregon and Washington are regarded as the ripest plums left on the Pac-12 tree, and Stanford and California bring some cachet as well. Washington State and Oregon State may not have the same level of attraction, but if you are in for a penny, why not be in for a pound?
My thought is the Big 12 should take all 10 Pac-12 leftovers and form one giant 22-team league.
It would seem a conference of that size that stretched across all four time zones would provide a lot of attractive athletic inventory to garner a substantial media rights deal from one or more of the major media companies. A 22-team league would have to split into two 11-team divisions, but that could be easily done by placing BYU in a western division with those currently in the Pac-12 and keeping the Big 12 leftovers, plus the other three newbies, in an eastern division.
It sounds like a nice solution, but I’ll admit that most everyone can put together options that look good on paper. The key is what kind of media contract this variation — or any other — can attract. If the dollars are right, do it. If not, hold off.
The remade 12-team Big 12 of the future seems solid enough that the league doesn’t have to act out of desperation. But if there are Pac-12 additions that can increase the financial bottom line for everyone in the Big 12, that’s an option worth pursuing.