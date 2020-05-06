Add the Big 12 to the list of conferences that will hold their football media days virtually — and make it the first among the Power 5 conferences to do so.
A Big 12 spokesman told the Dallas Morning News on Wednesday that the event, scheduled for July 20-21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will not be held in person.
“Given the uncertainty around the current environment and how much longer it’s going to last and with attendees having to make travel plans, it didn’t seem prudent for a traditional media day with a mass person gathering,” Big 12 spokesman Bob Burda told the newspaper.
According to the Dallas Morning News, Big 12 media days had more than 500 credentialed media last year, as well as players, coaches,university staff and spirit squads.
The Big 12, home to the West Virginia University athletic program, joins Conference USA — Marshall’s home conference — the Mid-American Conference, the Mountain West Conference and the American Athletic Conference in holding virtual media days.
No other Power 5 conferences have announced a switch to a virtual format. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told the Orlando Sentinel that the conference was working on completing as much of SEC media days as scheduled, though it also is looking at contingency plans.
“Right now, our focus is on media days as scheduled, but I don’t know if it will happen as scheduled,” Sankey told the Sentinel. “We have a timeline we’re developing to make that decision, so as people come towards travel deadlines, if we go to an alternate plan, we’ll have the ability to make that decision before people have to make travel plans.”