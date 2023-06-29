Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Big 12 Spring Meetings Football

FILE - Then-incoming Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark listens during a news conference opening the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, July 13, 2022. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said expansion remains a focus for the conference that wrapped up its spring meetings Friday, June 2, 2023, with a record revenue distribution of $440 million to split among its 10 current schools.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- Four schools are set to join the Big 12, and West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker believes the additions can benefit the Mountaineers.

Cincinnati, UCF, Houston and BYU will officially join the conference on Saturday, bringing the league’s membership to 14 schools.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.