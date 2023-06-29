MORGANTOWN -- Four schools are set to join the Big 12, and West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker believes the additions can benefit the Mountaineers.
Cincinnati, UCF, Houston and BYU will officially join the conference on Saturday, bringing the league’s membership to 14 schools.
“I’m excited about that,” Baker said Monday at the WVU Coliseum during the introductory news conference of Josh Eilert as WVU’s interim men’s basketball coach. “When you look at having Cincinnati in the league, that’s going to create a great rivalry over time -- it won’t happen overnight. And then UCF -- we have a lot of alums and donors in Florida, so that’s going to give us a chance to connect with them, another eastern-based team.
“I’m excited about the future of the Big 12. If you just look this year at all the different sports -- [Oklahoma] and Texas are certainly two of the more storied programs -- but if you look at the success across a lot of the sports, they did extraordinarily well. I think the future of the Big 12’s very bright and very good for WVU.”
The four are making the jump to the Power Five level from the Group of Five level as members of the American Athletic Conference. Their addition to the Big 12 came from the fallout of Texas and Oklahoma announcing in the summer of 2021 that they would leave the league for the SEC.
The Big 12 announced in February it had agreed in principle to terms with the two schools to leave the conference following the 2023-24 athletic year, which was one year earlier than originally announced. Compensation to the conference for early withdrawals of the two schools will total $100 million in foregone distributable revenues, according to the league.
In September 2021, the Big 12 announced the four new schools would join the conference no later than the 2024-25 athletic year, and last summer the announcement came that Cincinnati, Houston and UCF had reached an exit agreement with the AAC to leave the league and join the Big 12 in 2023.
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in an early-June virtual news conference following the league’s spring meetings in West Virginia that he believes the four new schools are ready to compete in the conference.
“Having observed where the four schools have been over the last nine months -- they’ve had two years and a two-year runway effectively to get ready and they have built infrastructure -- they have invested in resources and I’m really pleased where they are right now,” Yormark said. “We can always get better -- even the existing institutions -- but they’re ready to be part of the Big 12.
“We embrace them for all the right reasons. They’ve been part of our meetings throughout the year, both coaches' meetings and administrative meetings, so they’ve ramped up in all the right areas. I’m just looking forward to having them join us and to be part of this new Big 12.”
Yormark said the league has “great marketing plans to celebrate the new Big 12, the four new schools” when they join on Saturday and at the Big 12 Football Media Days, which are scheduled for July 12 and 13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The commissioner also said there’s a brand refresh coming for the conference, in which they’ll take the current visual identity and contemporize and modernize it, but the league does not plan to change its logo or name right now.
The league is still exploring all options and considerations of expanding the league beyond the four new members as well, but Yormark did not comment on specific schools in the news conference.
“We have some guiding principles when we think about expansion. It’s all strategic here,” Yormark said. “At the top is the academic alignment and the leadership and the cultural fit and the geography and the athletic performance and the upside that a potential institution has as potentially joining the Big 12. We think about all those things as a collective group, and we discussed all those guiding principles this week.”
For now, the Big 12 is prepared to add Cincinnati, UCF, Houston and BYU into the mix.
“We’re very excited to be welcoming the four schools in and they’ve been very much a part of what we’ve been doing over the last nine or 10 months since I’ve been here,” Yormark said. “Like I said, they’ve been fully engaged, but officially they’re members in July and we’re going to celebrate.”