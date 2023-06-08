FILE - Then-incoming Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark listens during a news conference opening the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, July 13, 2022. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said expansion remains a focus for the conference that wrapped up its spring meetings Friday, June 2, 2023, with a record revenue distribution of $440 million to split among its 10 current schools.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
The Big 12 Conference announced the launch of Big 12 Mexico on Thursday, which will bring Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer and baseball games to Mexico.
“Mexico is a natural extension to the Big 12 footprint, and I'm thrilled to introduce Big 12 Mexico as the conference's first-ever international presence," Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said in a news release.
"Through Big 12 Mexico, our student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete in an international setting, and our conference will have the chance to showcase our brand across Mexico."
The league, in which West Virginia competes, also announced it will explore establishing a football bowl game in Monterrey starting in 2026, which would be the first major-college bowl game held in Mexico.
The first Big 12 Mexico contests scheduled are men’s and women’s basketball games between Kansas and Houston, which will be held at Arena CDMX in Mexico City in December 2024.
Big 12 women’s soccer and baseball teams will have the opportunity to play exhibitions against clubs in Mexico following the launch of Big 12 Mexico.
Five of the league’s teams in the upcoming 2023-24 seasons -- Baylor, Houston, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech -- are less than 400 miles from Mexico, while both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have campus extensions in the country. Major American professional leagues, such as the NBA, MLB and the NFL, have seen action in Mexico.
The Big 12 is working with its television partners, ESPN and Fox Sports, to bring interest to the product leading up to the launch of Big 12 Mexico. ESPN Deportes, ESPN Mexico, ESPN on Star+ and FOX Deportes will air select football and basketball games in the upcoming seasons, and the league is trying to secure the first Spanish radio broadcast for the conference’s football and basketball championships.
The Big 12 is also working with live entertainment agency Zignia, based in Mexico City, to market the events, and On Location to assist with travel packages. The conference plans to partner with notable musicians and artists and launch an influencer marketing campaign to the region as part of community outreach programs and commercial partnerships with Big 12 Mexico.
“We’re truly excited about our international plans and getting into that market sooner than later,” Yormark said Friday in a digital news conference.