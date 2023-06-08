Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Big 12 Conference announced the launch of Big 12 Mexico on Thursday, which will bring Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer and baseball games to Mexico.

“Mexico is a natural extension to the Big 12 footprint, and I'm thrilled to introduce Big 12 Mexico as the conference's first-ever international presence," Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said in a news release.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.