A day after deciding it would move forward with football in the 2020 fall season, the Big 12 released its 2020 schedule.
For West Virginia, that slate is made up of six home games and four road games with five Big 12 Conference matchups held in Morgantown.
“When the Big 12 announced a revised 10-game season, we knew that the schedule would change and there would be some flexibility built in to handle any COVID-19 disruptions,” WVU athletic directors Shane Lyons said in a university release. “This new schedule provides us with the nine league games, the one non-conference date and the ability to plan accordingly.”
WVU’s season will open on Sept. 12 at home against non-conference foe Eastern Kentucky, with league play starting two weeks later on Sept. 26 at Oklahoma State.
Baylor (Oct. 3), Kansas (Oct. 17), Kansas State (Oct. 31), TCU (Nov. 14) and Oklahoma (Nov. 28) will make up the home slate while the Mountaineers will also make road trips to Texas Tech (Oct. 24), Texas (Nov. 7) and Iowa State (Dec. 5) to close the season.
All dates are subject to change with official times and television broadcasts to be announced at a later time.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby was holding a Wednesday afternoon teleconference to discuss the league's decision.
