ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Big 12 Conference celebrated the start of a new football season with a new-look league on Wednesday during the first day of the league’s football media days at AT&T Stadium.
League commissioner Brett Yormark kicked off the festivities by welcoming the four newcomers to the Big 12, before touting the success of the league in his first year at the helm and looking ahead to the future. Seven of the league’s 14 coaches followed Yormark with news conferences discussing their teams and the season ahead.
“This event kicks off our first-ever season as a 14-team league,” Yormark said. “We plan to use this season to celebrate the incredible strength we have going forward with our eight continuing members, our four incoming members, and also to celebrate the impact that Texas and Oklahoma have had on this conference since Day 1.”
Houston, BYU, UCF and Cincinnati joined the Big 12 on July 1, and the Longhorns and Sooners are set to depart for the SEC at the conclusion of the 2023-24 sports season.
Houston coach -- and former West Virginia coach -- Dana Holgorsen and BYU coach Kilani Sitake were among the program leaders to speak Wednesday, along with TCU coach Sonny Dykes, Kansas' Lance Leipold, Baylor's Dave Aranda, Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy and Texas' Steve Sarkisian.
The common theme from the commissioner and coaches, besides the excitement for the new programs, was the depth of the league.
“It’s just a deep conference,” Holgorsen said. “There’s never been more parity than there is right now in college football. This conference is crazy. Being a part of it for 17 years and then being on the outside looking in for the last four years, I watched every game and I followed it.
“There’s just so much parity in this league. Without getting too much into it, there used to be a few layups back in the day. There aren’t any layups.”
Kansas State was last year’s Big 12 champion, beating TCU in the title game at AT&T Stadium, but the Horned Frogs ended the year as the national runner-up.
Texas is the favorite to win the Big 12 this fall, but the Longhorns were one of six teams to receive at least one first-place vote. WVU was picked last in the 14-team league.
“It won't be awkward for us [that it’s the last season]. I can't speak for anybody else,” Sarkisian said. “It won't be awkward for us. We've got a roster full of players who quite frankly came to the University of Texas to try to win a Big 12 championship, and we've got one more opportunity to do that, and I think our guys are focused on that.”
Yormark mentioned TCU’s run as part of the league’s recent success, as well as the fact that 80% of the league’s teams played in a bowl game. The Big 12 had 30 players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft -- including six first-round picks -- and the league newcomers added 10 more.
The commissioner also talked about the percentage of Big 12 basketball teams to make the NCAA Tournaments -- 70% of the league’s men’s teams and 60% of the women’s -- as well as the fact the league had four teams and 23 individuals win national championships as examples of competitive success.
“It's hard to imagine that one year ago I stood before you for the first time,” Yormark said. “Twelve months later, we have much to celebrate, starting with our on-field success.”
The coaches expressed confidence in the league moving forward, in part because of the plan laid out by Yormark for the future. Gundy, for example, referred to him as "the most innovative conference commissioner there is right now."
Yormark spoke about the league extending TV agreements with existing partners through 2031, the acceleration of the Texas and Oklahoma withdrawal, an organizational redesign, the formation of a business advisory board, the launch of Big 12 Mexico, the addition of influencers and social media growth and conversations with NCAA president Charlie Baker as examples of progress so far.
“It’s been a very busy 11 months, but it’s not necessarily about where we’ve been,” Yormark said. “For all of us, it’s about where we’re going.”
Looking ahead, Yormark said the Big 12 has recently completed a conference-wide strategic plan, created commercial business initiatives to diversify and drive revenue forward, added an emphasis on storytelling, and will always look for ways to improve the league’s officiating programs. The conference recently announced a football officiating alliance with three other leagues.
The league has a “brand refresh” in the works to continue building at the intersection of sports and culture, with a new logo launch coming next year. Yormark twice showed a new commercial promoting the league.
He also said the league wanted to “double down” on its existing championship sites, and announced an extension with AT&T Stadium through 2030 for the football title game, as well as the introduction of a halftime show for the first time. The “major artist” who will perform will be announced when tickets for the championship go on sale Aug. 12.
Yormark has continually said the Big 12 is “open for business” to explore every possibility to grow revenue, diversify the conference and do things that haven’t been done before. He said that also included expansion and that “we do have a plan, and hopefully we can execute that plan sooner than later,” but added it must be an opportunity that creates values and aligns with the goals and objectives of the conference -- similar to what he said after the league’s spring meetings at the Greenbrier.
“I truly believe we have the best conference commissioner in college athletics,” Dykes said. “I think [Yormark’s] vision is unparalleled. I love the confidence that he brings to the league. I think he’s got a great understanding of how to position the Big 12 to be incredibly successful moving forward.”
National Football Foundation COO Matthew Sign, as well as Kansas State coach Chris Klieman, UCF coach Gus Malzahn, Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire, Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield, WVU coach Neal Brown, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, are scheduled to speak at news conferences Thursday at AT&T Stadium in the second day of the event.