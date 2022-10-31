Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Big 12 TV

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark

 AP photo

Remember when the news of Oklahoma and Texas leaked, announcing the decision of the traitorous two to leave the Big 12 Conference for greener (as in money) pastures?

Remember the avalanche of articles from pundits pronouncing the death of the Big 12, predicting a massive downgrade in status -- to the levels of the Mountain West Conference or worse -- and predicting that the value of the next media rights contract for the league would fall precipitously?