KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fans were allowed inside the Sprint Center for Wednesday's opening round of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament, but that will not be the case on Thursday.
NCAA president Mark Emmert announced earlier in the day that the NCAA men's and women's tournaments would be played without fans due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, and on Wednesday evening Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby met with the media to announce the same for both the Big 12 men's and women's basketball tournaments this week.
"It has been an interesting day," Bowlsby said. "We are announcing today that beginning with [Thursday’s] tournament games, we will be implementing limited access. What that means for our teams is they’ll have access to 125 tickets. They’ll be ticketed game-by-game and we’ll clear the venue after each game.
"Athletic directors have decided that the tickets would go to guests of student-athletes and staff members. We do not plan to have fans, cheerleaders or dance teams as part of the group that’s in. The attempt is to absolutely minimize the number of people that are here, but still to find a way to conduct the events and get the opportunity to play the games."
The announcement from the Big 12 came just before the start of Wednesday's opening-round men's tournament game between Iowa State and Oklahoma State.
“We have done this in consultation with a number of different entities," Bowlsby said. "Among them, our conference board of directors that voted unanimously to implement this process. We also have been advised by the [University of Kansas] medical center emergency response team, the CDC, public health officials, the city of Kansas City and also the sports commission.
"Obviously, we don’t do this lightly. I think it’s — we are blessed to have the best basketball tournament in all of college basketball and to have to take these steps is painful for everyone that’s involved, but these are unusual times so we have taken the steps we think are appropriate."