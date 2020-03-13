The Big 12 Conference announced Friday that all conference and non-conference spring competitions have been canceled due to “the ongoing developments related to COVID-19”.
All organized team activities have been suspended until March 29, when the league plans to re-evaluate the situation, which leaves the door open for spring football to possibly continue. Spring sports, such as baseball and tennis, are done with competition for the 2020 season.
The league released the following statement Friday evening announcing the move.
“Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19 the Big 12 Conference announces that all organized team activities whether organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other organized gatherings, have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time. In addition, all conference and non-conference competitions are canceled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.”
At West Virginia University, that means the official end to the season for baseball, tennis, track and field and golf.
On Thursday, the Big 12 canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments set to take place at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri several hours before it was announced the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as well as all spring sports championship tournaments, were called off.