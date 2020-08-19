West Virginia University’s baseball team was shut down just as its Big 12 league season was getting underway last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still managed to have one of its biggest days ever last week.
That’s when, for the first time in history, the Mountaineers had two former players hit major league home runs on the same night, with both Jedd Gyorko, now with the Milwaukee Brewers, and Ryan McBroom, playing for the Kansas City Royals, connecting.
It wound up being really a memorable week for Gyorko, a third baseman, who also was called on a night later to mop up a 12-2 loss to Minnesota from the pitcher’s mound, throwing a scoreless inning of relief.
It was not the first time Gyorko did so, as he previously worked an inning and a third in two outings during his time with the St. Louis Cardinals.
While he made no one forget Bob Gibson then or in his latest outing, Gyorko’s pitching record is better than a lot of real pitchers with a 3.86 ERA, and he has struck out more batters than he’s walked — one to none.
OK, he didn’t ever top 80 on the radar gun, but he somehow threw hard enough to get his only strikeout in his second St. Louis appearance on a 68 mile-an-hour “changeup” to pinch hitter Phillip Ervin.
And when he walked off the mound that day in 2019, he asked for the ball.
“Heck yeah, I want that ball,” Gyorko said at the time. “That’s probably going to be the top of the list. Put that on top of everything.”
And why would that be so important to him?
“I had a hard time getting high school kids out,” Gyroko said, thinking back to his University High days in Morgantown. “So I think I found my calling.”
The success Gyorko and McBroom have had, along with another number of recent WVU players in major league baseball has given the Mountaineer program a huge lift in recruiting and in national prestige.
“That’s the staple of a good, consistent program,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said when asked the effect of having players get to the major leagues and perform well has on the success of a college team.
It was Gyorko who blazed the path.
“Jedd kind of led the way as far as showing a Mountaineer getting to the big leagues and staying,” Mazey said. “Obviously Jedd was here before we were but he’s been the pride of Mountaineer baseball for a long time.”
Gyorko was the best hitter the Mountaineers ever produced before leaving after his junior year in 2010, three years before Mazey arrived on the scene. When he left he had the highest career batting average in the program at .404, ranked third in career hits (281), was tied for the most career home runs (35) and had the record for career extra-base hits (113).
He went on to be a second-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres and went on to play more games (814) and collect more hits (636) and more home runs (114, including 30 in the 2016 season with the Cardinals) than any other former Mountaineer in the big leagues.
David Carpenter came along after Gyorko, and then Mazey started sending players into the draft and then to the major league level, having six players on big league rosters when they were at 60 players to start this virus-shortened season — Gyorko, McBroom, Carpenter, Michael Grove, John Means (the opening-day pitcher for the Orioles) and Alek Manoah (Toronto’s first-round draft pick from last year).
Mazey coached McBroom, Grove, Means and Manoah.
“That’s a pretty good sign,” Mazey said. “We’ve only been here seven years. That’s a pretty quick turnaround. That goes to show how the program has developed here.”
Gyorko, though, opened the door and has been the poster boy for WVU baseball.
“He has so much pride,” Mazey said. “The fact he grew up in Morgantown, played legion ball here, has his family ingrained in Morgantown, he’s the perfect example of a local community guy making the big leagues and the entire area being proud. I know he’s a big fan of our program.”
The fact that he came back and wound up getting his degree this year, 10 years after leaving, showed how important WVU was in his life.
“There’s a lot to be said about being a Mountaineer since birth, going to play in the big leagues and still being a Mountaineer,” Mazey said.
McBroom’s rise to success was different than Gyorko’s in that he wasn’t a high draft pick. In fact, as a junior he was drafted in the 36th round after hitting .268 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs in 59 games but decided not to sign.
It proved to be a wise decision, for in his senior year he batted .341 with eight home runs and 49 RBIs and was a 15th-round pick of the Blue Jays.
“Just because you’re drafted in the late rounds as a junior doesn’t mean it’s your time to go,” Mazey said. “Ryan and his family and I sat down and talked about it after he was drafted and felt another year of playing Big 12 baseball and having success and experience really helped him. Had he signed as a junior, I don’t think he would have been as ready to perform in the minor leagues as he was as a senior. I think having come back as a senior really helped him get to the big leagues.”
McBroom, who was traded from the Blue Jays to the Yankees in 2017 and sold by the Yankees to the Royals in 2019, totally agreed.
“That last year of development was everything for me, going back and seeing the Big 12 pitchers for one more year and kind of getting comfortable with an extremely talented team allowed me to develop both mentally and physically,” McBroom said Monday from Kansas City. “If I would have come out after my junior year, I wasn’t ready. If I would have come out as a junior I don’t think I would be where I am today.”
It wasn’t a fast or easy journey for McBroom, who made his big-league debut in 2019 at age 27 after six years in the minors as an outfielder and first baseman.
“The team doesn’t really understand what they have when they draft you until after you got 140 or more games under your belt,” McBroom said. “You grind out the minor leagues. That’s how it is in this game. That’s how it’s always going to be. There’s guys with amazing tools, which wasn’t me.
“I was one of the grinders. At the end of the year you look and see me among the leaders in most offensive categories because I would grind it out and work hard. That’s what it takes.”
Going through the minor leagues is not easy. McBroom’s bonus was all of a thousand dollars to sign and he was paid about $800 every two weeks when he started in the minors. But if he wasn’t getting rich, he was getting a chance.
The Virginia native’s six minor league seasons ran through Vancouver, Lansing, New Hampshire, Dunedin, Mesa, Trenton, Culiacan (Mexico), Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Licey (Dominican Republic) before finally making it to Kansas City. He did have minor league success, being named the Midwest League (Class A) Most Valuable Player in 2015 for the Lansing Lugnuts after hitting .315 with 12 home runs, 39 doubles and 90 RBIs in 127 games. For his minor league career, McBroom hit .288 with 102 home runs in those six seasons, covering 697 games.
“Playing in two different organizations, I got to meet a lot of great guys and still are friends with them today,” McBroom said. “When you’re down there making peanuts trying to reach a childhood dream, it feels so far away.”
But as hard as it was, he believes he needed every second he spent in the minor leagues.
“If I had come up any faster than six years I don’t think I would have been ready. I think the timing was perfect with everything,” McBroom said. “Breaking in at 27 is later than usual, but I personally have always developed later than most other players.”
He hit .293 in 23 games after being called up by the Royals last September. In 14 games this year he has hit .294 with his first three major league home runs.
McBroom had come to WVU as a Greg Van Zant recruit but benefited from two years under Mazey. He understands how much the program has grown since Mazey got here.
He didn’t come with a scholarship, only as preferred walk-on.
He grew into a major leaguer and understands that players see his success and want to follow him to WVU.
“When younger guys see guys from that college go on to be successful at the major league level, they think, ‘that would be a great spot for me to go to develop my game.’ That and the whole recruiting process around the country is getting more sophisticated,” McBroom said. “[WVU is] a great place, unbelievable school, best decision of my life.”
Such success benefits Mazey and his program.
“That’s always on the forefront of our conversations with recruits because a staple of your program is how you are developing players and how good are they doing when they leave your program,” Mazey said. “You know, every kid we recruit wants to play major league baseball and wants to see living examples that if he does come to West Virginia he has a really good chance of getting to the big leagues.”