Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced Tuesday that he will step away from the post later this year after a decade of leading the league and securing its long-term future as one of the five major collegiate athletics conferences.
Bowlsby, an influential voice for intercollegiate athletics, will remain commissioner of the Big 12 until the appointment of a new commissioner and will then, at the request of the conference, transition to a new interim role with the conference, subject to the mutual agreement of Bowlsby and the new commissioner.
“After more than 40 years of serving in leadership roles in intercollegiate athletics, including the last 10 with the Big 12, and given the major issues that college sports in general and the Big 12 specifically will address in the next several years, I have reached a natural transition point in my tenure as commissioner, as well as in my career,” said the 70-year-old Bowlsby.
“The Big 12 will soon bring in our four new members and negotiate a new grant of rights and media rights agreements,” the Waterloo, Iowa, native continued.
“I truly believe the Big 12 and our member institutions are in a strong position now and as we look into the future. As such, this is an appropriate time for me to step away from the commissioner’s role so that the next leader of the conference can take the reins on these significant matters that will come to the forefront before the end of the term of my employment agreement in 2025 to set the stage for the Big 12’s future ongoing success.”
Bowlsby was appointed Big 12 commissioner in 2012, and under his watch the conference has seen tremendous growth in its national brand, television exposure, distributable revenue for its member institutions, and competitive success. Most recently, he guided the Big 12’s addition of four future members, with BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston agreeing to join the conference no later than the 2024-25 academic year.
Over his tenure, the Big 12 has won 25 NCAA team national championships, including Monday night’s men’s basketball title-game victory by Kansas. In 2020-21, the Big 12 captured five NCAA team national championships, including a Baylor University men’s basketball title. Also, for four consecutive tournaments, the Big 12 has placed men’s basketball teams in the Final Four.
In football, the Big 12 has placed teams in the College Football Playoff New Year’s bowls throughout its seven-year history. The Big 12 is the home of two of the last five Heisman Trophy winners and was the only conference to place a team in the Final Four and CFP semifinals in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
The conference is interviewing and engaging an executive search consulting firm to assist it in an extensive national search process for the new commissioner, which will begin in the next few weeks.
As one of the first achievements during his tenure with the conference, Bowlsby finalized a 12-year comprehensive media rights agreement with ESPN and Fox Sports, one of the most lucrative television deals in college athletics. Subsequently, he oversaw the expansion of the ESPN relationship with the 2019 debut of the Big 12 Now digital distribution platform on ESPN+, on which hundreds of additional Big 12 sporting events and original programming are distributed annually worldwide.
Bowlsby also played a key role in the formation of the College Football Playoff that began in 2014-15, the first postseason playoff in the history of college football. Additionally, under his leadership, the Big 12 football championship game was reinstated beginning in 2017.
On the national stage, Bowlsby served as a member of the United States Olympic Committee from 2007-14, is a member of the NCAA Presidential Task Force on Federal and State Legislative Issues, and has testified in congressional hearings on numerous matters relating to collegiate sports.
He has served on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee, including serving as chairman for the 2004 tournament in San Antonio and the 2005 tournament in St. Louis.
Bowlsby was appointed to the inaugural NCAA Division 1 Council in 2015 and served as chairman of the Football Oversight Committee, which oversees all aspects of collegiate football and reports directly to the NCAA Division 1 Council.
He also has served in leadership positions on numerous other NCAA committees and task forces.
Prior to his role at the Big 12, Bowlsby spent six years as the athletic director at Stanford University, preceded by a 15-year stint as the AD at the University of Iowa and seven years in that role at the University of Northern Iowa.