MORGANTOWN — After calls for his firing amid a losing season and the dismissal of athletic director Shane Lyons, Neal Brown will remain as West Virginia’s football coach.
The announcement came Wednesday evening from Rob Alsop, WVU vice president for strategic initiatives and interim athletics director, hours after the announcement the school had hired Wren Baker as its next athletic director.
“Over the past several weeks, President [Gordon] Gee and I have discussed the future of WVU Athletics and our football program with a number of individuals and talented athletic administrators from across the country,” Alsop said in the statement. “We were also impressed with the effort of our team the last few weeks.
“Additionally, we have also had discussions with Coach Brown and our new director of athletics, Wren Baker, about our next steps as a department. In fact, Wren and Coach Brown have already connected relating to the future of the program. As a result of all of these efforts and discussions, it is clear that Coach Brown should continue to lead our football program.”
Brown and the Mountaineers are coming off a 5-7 2022 season, which ended with a victory at Oklahoma State on Saturday. Brown, who received a contract extension in 2021 that is effective through the 2026 season, is 22-25 through four seasons, with the only winning season during his tenure coming in 2020 when WVU went 6-4.
Brown’s new contract included a buyout that would owe him 100% of his remaining total salary if he was terminated before Dec. 31, 2024, which was $20.2 million at the start of 2022 and drops to $16.7 million in 2023 and $12.7 million in 2024 — at that point, however, the buyout decreases to 85% of the remaining salary.
Brown earned $3.15 million in 2021 in the first year of the extension, and the pay increased to $3.5 million in 2022, $4 million in 2023, $4.1 million in 2024, $4.2 million in 2025 and $4.4 million in 2026.
WVU on Wednesday announced the hiring of Baker as its next director of athletics. He had previously served as the athletic director at North Texas since 2016.
“With new energy that comes with new leadership, it is time to rally around Wren’s leadership as we move forward quickly to recruit more top student-athletes to our program and continue to develop the incredibly talented group of returning players who are an integral part of our Mountaineer family,” Alsop said in the statement. “I know that Wren will be focusing a lot his time and attention on how we improve our results on the football field and across a number of our programs.
“I will continue to work with Wren, Neal, and the rest of our Athletics program to ensure a smooth transition to the next era for our Athletics Department. Let’s go!”
In an interview with MetroNews’ Hoppy Kercheval on Monday, Lyons said he would have kept Brown if he were still director of athletics.
In the interview, Lyons pointed to the Mountaineers’ regular-season finale as part of the reason to keep Brown. WVU beat Oklahoma State 24-19 and ended the Cowboys’ 14-game winning streak at Boone Pickens Stadium, and Lyons’ said it showed “that he had not lost this team.”
Two weeks prior, WVU beat Oklahoma for the first time since joining the Big 12 in 2012. Lyons also pointed out that if a couple of plays had gone another way in games against Pitt and Kansas, the Mountaineers could be at seven wins and preparing for a bowl game.
“I look at it this way — the first couple of years and what Neal Brown took over and the players he had the first couple of years, and plus adding COVID in there, I honestly look at this as year two for Neal Brown. Not year four — year two,” Lyons said in the interview.
“It’s kind of resetting it, and that was part of because the contract extension was resetting it to say, ‘OK, let’s start going forward from here’ and he’s constantly building this thing. You make a coaching change, you’re taking three years backwards steps. You’re not moving forward — you’re going backwards. You’re going to lose kids to the portal, you’re going to lose a very good recruiting class that he has right now and he may even lose some of those kids now because of the continued talk about him being fired. That doesn’t help this situation at all, especially in the world we live in in recruiting.
“Do I think he deserves a chance? That’s not my decision, but if I was still sitting in this chair today, I think, yeah. He understands — and this isn’t about a contract — this is about the issue at hand with our football program. Are we constantly going to get better? The answer is yes. If you make a coaching change, you’re taking a couple years back.”
West Virginia is scheduled to start the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State, before nonconference games Sept. 9 against Duquesne and Sept. 16 against Pitt at Milan Puskar Stadium.