West Virginia Oklahoma St Football

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talk to each other before a Big 12 football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday. Amid speculation about Brown’s future with the program, talks among Brown, WVU President Gordon Gee, interim athletic director Rob Alsop and WVU’s new athletic director, Wren Baker, resulted in a statement that Brown will be retained as coach of the Mountaineers.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — After calls for his firing amid a losing season and the dismissal of athletic director Shane Lyons, Neal Brown will remain as West Virginia’s football coach.

The announcement came Wednesday evening from Rob Alsop, WVU vice president for strategic initiatives and interim athletics director, hours after the announcement the school had hired Wren Baker as its next athletic director.

