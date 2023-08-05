Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- Neal Brown hasn’t lost faith in the future of college football after the latest realignment news impacting West Virginia University dropped Friday night.

The Big 12 Conference announced Friday night it will add Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the league beginning in the 2024-25 academic year, making four schools the Big 12 has picked up from the Pac-12 in recent weeks after the addition of Colorado earlier this summer.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.