MORGANTOWN -- Neal Brown hasn’t lost faith in the future of college football after the latest realignment news impacting West Virginia University dropped Friday night.
The Big 12 Conference announced Friday night it will add Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the league beginning in the 2024-25 academic year, making four schools the Big 12 has picked up from the Pac-12 in recent weeks after the addition of Colorado earlier this summer.
“I think we’ve got to get away from this -- different doesn’t mean bad,” Brown said Saturday during a post-practice news conference. “I think that sometimes we get used to things and we get used to watching TV a certain way, we get used to certain rules within college athletics, we get used to conferences, and I think just people in general don’t like change, but just because things are different, don’t mean they’re necessarily worse.”
The Big 12 will now sit at 16 members beginning next summer after the latest moves.
Texas, Oklahoma and the SEC disturbed the peace amid college athletics by announcing in 2021 the Longhorns' and Sooners' move from the Big 12 to the SEC -- which will now take place after the upcoming academic year. The Big 12 in turn took Cincinnati, Houston and UCF from the American Athletic Conference, as well as BYU, and the dominoes fell from there.
The Pac-12 had already been dealt a blow when big-time brands USC and UCLA announced they would join the Big Ten early in realignment, but were handed another blow in late July when the Big 12 announced the return of Colorado with a simple statement from commissioner Brett Yormark -- “They’re back.”
The Big Ten accepted Oregon and Washington on Friday to create an 18-school, coast-to-coast conference, and the Big 12 followed by announcing the addition of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah that night.
“We are thrilled to welcome Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12," Yormark said in a news release. "The conference is gaining three premier institutions both academically and athletically, and the entire Big 12 looks forward to working alongside their presidents, athletic directors, student-athletes and administrators."
The departure of the five institutions on Friday, mainly because the Pac-12 was unable to land a media rights agreement strong enough to match other conferences, leaves the league with four members beyond this year. The remaining schools are Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State.
“Today’s news is incredibly disappointing for student-athletes, fans, alumni and staff of the Pac-12 who cherish the over 100-year history, tradition and rivalries of the Conference of Champions,” the Pac-12 said in a statement Friday night. “We remain focused on securing the best possible future for each of our member universities.”
Brown expressed his confidence in Yormark when speaking about the Colorado addition Wednesday after the Mountaineers opened fall camp, and reiterated that Saturday when asked about the league’s three newest members.
“I think he’s been aggressive,” Brown said. “I don’t think enough credit goes to [former Big 12] commissioner [Bob] Bowlsby, too. I thought the conference, by his leadership, reacted really quickly and we added four really good football programs to the Big 12 when Texas and Oklahoma initially left.
“Then commissioner Yormark’s had a plan since the beginning and now we’re sitting at 16 teams. I think that, for the last several months, we’ve been in a position of power, which has not always been the case, so I think a lot of credit goes to his leadership.”
The latest realignment creates multiple conferences spanning the U.S. -- the Big Ten goes from New Jersey, with Rutgers, to Washington, while the Big 12 will go from Florida, with UCF, to Arizona and Utah with its additions.
Brown joked that he wouldn’t mind playing in Arizona in November, and while he said change isn’t always a bad thing, he admits there will likely be differences moving forward.
“Now, I do think some of the things that make college athletics great is there’s this connection, like sitting there today talking to people coming through Fan Day,” Brown said. “A lot of the people that are coming are second-, third-, fourth-generation Mountaineer fans that went to school here or grew up in the area and they really identify with the WVU logo -- not necessarily me as a head coach or any of our players, but they really identify with West Virginia because West Virginia represents the state, it represents the school they went to, and I think there’s a lot more of that in college athletics, and it happens in football more so than not because you have homecoming, and there’s certain memories that are attached to those because football is more special events.
“I go to all the sporting events, I love sports, but you have a lot more games in others. Football games are events. If you look back, and I don’t have any data from the chamber of commerce here, but I’m pretty sure our home games are probably the biggest revenue dates in town. They’re events, and you get your memories and everything tied into those events.
“What happens is a lot of times those events are wrapped around rivalries, which I think are really good, but now that’s changing and maybe there’s going to be new rivalries, maybe there’s going to be different things, with the way we’re looking at basically four conferences now and they’re spread coast to coast. Well, maybe they’re different. Maybe they can be better.”
That’s what he called his long answer.
The short answer?
“We got to this point because of money,” he says.
“That’s what it is, right? We can bitch and complain about it, about the money piece, but the last time I checked, most things are like that. It’s a business. This is a business. The NFL, they’re making most of their decisions on the bottom line, too, right?
“I think you either eat or you get eaten. At least right now, from a West Virginia standpoint, we’re in the group that’s at least eating.”