This is the second of a five-part series asking burning questions about the upcoming WVU football season.
The line should be the strength of the West Virginia defense and perhaps even the team.
As for the second and third levels, questions abound.
In terms of finding production and depth, there may not be any position more important than linebacker. So, can WVU develop enough options there to survive a full season in the Big 12?
Thanks to a late rash of injuries, it didn’t last year. Remember that safety Scottie Young started at Will linebacker in the team’s regular-season finale at Kansas due to a late season-ending injury to Exree Loe.
Loe is back and one of the few known and proven commodities at the position. The fifth-year senior made 38 stops in 10 games last season after accumulating 46 tackles in nine games in 2020.
Outside of that, playing experience is tough to find on the roster. Those prospects certainly weren’t helped by the unexpected return and then even more unanticipated transfer of sixth-year senior Josh Chandler-Semedo, who finished third in the Big 12 with 110 tackles last season.
It was so thin at linebacker last year that the Mountaineer coaching staff converted wide receiver Devell Washington, only to see Washington hit the transfer portal in October. He’s since landed at Northern Iowa.
Next to Loe, Lance Dixon is the most experienced Mountaineer and made 36 tackles in 10 games last year after transferring from Penn State. Like Loe, his season ended prematurely due to injury.
Even before the season ended in December, coach Neal Brown and staff made the position a priority in the transfer portal, securing a commitment from JUCO prospect Lee Kpogba. He received rave reviews throughout spring practices and has plenty of familiarity with Morgantown and the program, having originally committed to WVU in 2017 as part of the 2019 class.
Instead, Kpogba ended up at Syracuse and, across two seasons, recorded 44 tackles with two coming for loss and one sack in 11 games. He then transferred to East Mississippi Community College and flourished, piling up 84 stops with two sacks and an interception in 10 games. On Dec. 2, 2021, he announced his intention to come to Morgantown.
Certainly, Kpogba is an intriguing and potentially needed addition at middle linebacker. At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, he is listed as the biggest of all the WVU linebackers. Does that mean he will be able to stand up to a year in the middle of the WVU defense? That remains to be seen.
The good news is the Mountaineer staff has a track record of succeeding with transfer middle linebackers. Two years ago, it was Tony Fields who arrived from Arizona to help bolster the position. Fields went on to lead the Big 12 in tackles per game with 9.8 and was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Brown and company dipped back into the portal in May, securing a transfer from Tirek Austin-Cave, who played for two seasons at Miami (Fla.). Though he was mostly used on special teams, totaling just 12 tackles, at 6-1, 228 pounds he gives WVU a similar body type to use in the middle.
And the likelihood is that no matter how sparingly Austin-Cave was used at Miami, he’ll have to be a factor in Morgantown. Outside of Loe, Dixon, Kpogba and Austin-Cave, the roster is filled out with an unproven group of players including Jairo Faverus, a redshirt freshman who is changing position from safety, in-state products Caden Biser and Wil Schoonover and true freshman Trey Lathan.
Mountaineer linebackers were hit hard by injuries last season and, should it happen again, WVU may find itself in the same position it was at the end of 2021. But with a little luck and a little development, a position of need could turn into a position of strength.