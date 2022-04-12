Don’t look now, (but really, you should). MazeyBall in Morgantown is starting to create some national buzz behind this super-aggressive WVU baseball squad.
It was just some three weeks ago, as WVU was preparing to host Youngstown State in what was a pivotal series at that point for the Mountaineers, that the current run began.
After struggling through a two-week stretch in which the team went 4-6 in March, the offense hit a rut and head coach Randy Mazey was still trying to solidify his weekend starting rotation. WVU had suffered multiple losses to Quadrant 3 and quadrant 4 teams in the RPI, which left them in the 80s in that ranking metric.
At that point, it looked like anything less than a sweep of the Penguins could all but end WVU’s hopes of an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Borne out of that rough patch were some lineup changes and some breakout performances that have really boosted this team. The biggest move was converting closer Jacob Watters, who had appeared in 31 games at WVU with one lone start in 2021, to the Friday night headliner for the opening game of Big 12 weekend series. Watters has now started four weeks in a row, having moved to the Friday night slot for the YSU, TCU and Baylor series.
Imagine the howling on social media, not to mention the clubhouse, if a major league closer was asked to perform such a switch. Watters, however, has done so without complaint, reflecting the attitude and approach of this team.
Most everyone on the roster has performed in the roles to which they best fit, and with that as the backdrop the Mountaineers have gotten on a roll. WVU is 10-2 over its last dozen games, and the slotting of Watters has also had a chain-reaction effect.
Carlson Reed, who had a tough couple of outings as an early-season starter, has gotten his season back on track and has been excellent in five relief appearances over the last two-plus weeks. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore has scattered three hits over 52/3 innings while striking out 10 and not allowing a run in that span.
Watters struggled with his command against Baylor on Friday, allowing five walks and five earned runs in just 31/3 innings. Zach Bravo started Sunday’s game by retiring the first nine Bears in order, but then lost his control, walking four BU hitters and plunking two others.
However, such down points have been offset by solid-to-excellent relief pitching performances and a heating up of the bats, which Mazey said he expected as the season progressed.
Against Baylor, WVU scored 22 runs in 32 hits, including seven doubles, and worked 14 walks, while the bullpen yielded just three runs in 121/3 innings of work while striking out 12.
Friday it was Noah Short who picked up Watters with 31/3 innings of one-run relief. Reed threw 11/3, facing four batters, striking out two and not allowing a runner. Trey Braithwaite earned the win after pitching the ninth for WVU.
Saturday it was Pitt transfer Chase Smith who came in to relieve Ben Hampton in the eighth with two outs, and Zach Ottinger got the final out for the save. Sunday it was freshman Chris Sleeper in the spotlight, who came in and held BU scoreless while facing 15 batters over four-plus innings while allowing only two hits and two walks. Braithwaite came in to finish the ninth for his third save of the season.
Every pitcher isn’t going to be on point with every appearance, but WVU now has a number of proven relievers who have shown they can get the job done against Big 12 competition.
Focus has rightfully been on the outfield duo of Victor Scott and Big 12 Player of the Week Austin Davis for much of the year. Davis is on a complete tear, having batted .688 during the past week that raised his batting average to .323. Scott has also raised his average to .303. Scott is fourth in the country in stolen bases with 25 and Davis is right on his heels, ranking 14th with 19.
The glare of the spotlight has also shone brightly on several WVU freshmen this year, specifically starting third baseman J.J. Wetherholt (.322) and first baseman Grant Hussey (.248 with a team-leading six home runs). Sophomore McGwire Holbrook has also demanded attention, seizing the DH role full-time a month ago and is leading the team with a .349 batting average, with three homers.
Quietly, however, it’s the left-field spot manned by sophomore Braden Barry that is really on a roll. Barry had a quiet 12-game hit streak come to an end Saturday against Baylor, but showed that was just a one-game blip as he was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored on Sunday. Sunday was Barry’s first game hitting fifth in the order, and he’s climbed up that ladder while his batting average has matched pace. He’s now at .328 (second on the team) with an on-base percentage of .422, second only to Victor Scott among Mountaineers.