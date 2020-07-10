The Big 10 Conference’s announcement on Thursday that member schools would play only conference games this season set forth a ripple effect that will impact schedules for teams across the country.
West Virginia is in that club as it was set to host Maryland on Sept. 19 in Morgantown.
But in addition to creating a hole on the team’s schedule, the ramifications of the cancellation will stretch much further than just an empty date on the schedule.
The local economic impact of a vacated game day will be felt in Morgantown and the surrounding areas as hotels, restaurants, gas stations and other businesses now must prepare for a financial hit.
Susan Riddle, president and CEO of Visit Mountaineer Country Convention and Visitors Bureau in Morgantown was unavailable for comment on Friday. While the absence on the football schedule will certainly hit hardest on Morgantown businesses, it isn’t limited to the home of WVU.
Fairmont, just 27 miles south on Interstate 79, will also feel the economic weight in a year that has already been challenging for the travel industry and businesses across the state and the country.
“Our hotels stay pretty booked during game weekends,” said Leisha Elliott, the executive director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau of Marion County. “Obviously Morgantown fills up first, and we’re the next tier to get that overflow.
“But on the other hand, we have a lot of people that specifically stay in Marion County and it’s part of their routine now. It’s pretty easy to get onto I-79 and get to Morgantown from here and it’s easy to get back. Muriale’s [Italian restaurant in Fairmont] is always a popular spot. People are coming here for some of the experience.”
Though Elliott couldn’t provide a specific number in terms of the revenue lost with the canceled game, she did estimate that the impact would be significant.
“We know that people will stay in Marion County to avoid a little bit of traffic that’s happening in the Morgantown area,” Elliott said. “There are fans who stay in the same place and have the same routine and they look forward to that. Anytime that has been disrupted we see a big economic impact. Fans aren’t staying in our hotels; they’re not going to our restaurants.”
Elliott also stressed that Thursday’s announcement from the Big 10 could be the tip of the iceberg, and in more ways than one.
Other conferences could soon follow suit, and there were unconfirmed reports on Twitter — including one from Stadium Network’s Brett McMurphy — as late as Thursday night that the Atlantic Coast Conference could be next to cut out non-conference games. Prior to the Big 10’s announcement, the Ivy League announced that fall sports would be canceled with no athletics beginning prior to Jan. 1, 2021.
Those ominous signals could spark anxiety among season-ticket holders, who could choose to attempt to sell them before they’re stuck with them.
Concerns over the virus could also discourage travel even if the football season is held, and travelers are of the utmost importance in terms of area economics in the fall.
“It’s kind of, ‘Once a West Virginian, always a West Virginian,’ ” Elliott said. “People move out of the area, but they still follow the Mountaineers. There are people who have season tickets that plan their entire fall around football season. On our end, organizations that are planning events, the first thing they do is look at a football schedule, because no one wants to compete with the Mountaineers. It’s something that’s impacting the whole year, and to know they’re already shorting games and this is just the preliminary … but at the same time, you understand too.”