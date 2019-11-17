HD Media sports columnist Chuck Landon offers his report cards for West Virginia’s win over Kansas State and Marshall’s win over Louisiana Tech:
WVU 24, Kansas State 20
OFFENSE: A – New starting quarterback Jarret Doege was the difference. And what a difference he made. Besides completing 20 of 30 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, Doege made a difference with his demeanor, his confidence, his composure and his competitiveness. It appears WVU has found a quarterback.
Interesting enough, it also appears WVU has found a running game. One discovery obviously led to the other. Leddie Brown and Kennedy McKoy had their best days, combining for 103 yards on 25 carries. And don’t forget George “TD” Campbell.
DEFENSE: A – Kansas State rolled up 421 yards total offense, but had only 20 points to show for it. That’s because WVU’s ball-hawking secondary made not one, but two exceptionally athletic interceptions. Josh Norwood made the first one and it stopped what easily could have been a scoring drive. Then, Hakeem Bailey made a swooping interception that was the game-saving and game-clinching play.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A – True freshman place-kicker Casey Legg did it again, booting a career-long 51-yard field goal to cut K-State’s lead to 20-17. And punter Josh Growden averaged 41.5 yards on six punts.
COACHING: A+ – What a remarkable staff. The defense came out in a four-man front after being a three-man front all season. That created obvious confusion for Kansas State’s offense. It also led to defensive end Jeff Pooler getting a sack, another tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.
Then, offensively, head coach Neal Baker rolled the dice by starting Doege at quarterback and it was sevens. The new, jail-break, simultaneous shifts on both the left and right sides also caused confusion for K-State’s defense.
OVERALL: A – This win came out of nowhere. Nobody saw it coming, which simply makes it more meaningful.
Marshall 31, LA Tech 10
OFFENSE: A – The surprise star of the game was wide receiver Obi Obialo. Just ask Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz. Nobody except Marshall knew Obialo had changed his mind about sitting out the rest of the season. Eight catches for 146 yards and an 18.3-yard average later, it was a very wise decision.
Also, Brenden Knox turned in his usual hard-running, hard-working performance with 113 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. And don’t forget quarterback Isaiah Green. Besides throwing for 213 yards and a touchdown, he scampered 17 yards for a rushing TD. Better still, Green scored it in the third quarter. It was only the second TD scored in the third quarter against FBS competition all season.
DEFENSE: A – LA Tech scored a touchdown on just its second possession. But guess what? MU’s defense didn’t allow another touchdown the rest of the game, holding the Bulldogs to only one field goal. The Herd limited LA Tech to 261 yards total offense and only 3.7 yards per play.
SPECIAL TEAMS: C – Place-kicker Justin Rohrwasser missed a 31-yard field goal and MU allowed a 49-yard kickoff return by LA Tech’s Wayne Toussant. But MU’s Talik Keaton did have a big 28-yard punt return.
COACHING: B – The muddle huddle, fake-punt play needs to be erased from the playbook. It was embarrassing. The pooch kickoffs also are a bad idea. But, offensively, the staff did a great job of utilizing Obi Obialo and, defensively, allowing Tavante Beckett to run amuck.
OVERALL: A – This was a must-win game and the Herd got it done.