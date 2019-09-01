Each week, HD Media sports columnist Chuck Landon posts his grades for the West Virginia and Marshall football teams:
WVU 20, James Madison 13
OFFENSE: C- — Rushing for only 34 yards and a paltry 1.4 yards per carry simply isn’t going to work.
DEFENSE: B+ – It controlled the line of scrimmage in the second half, finishing with six tackles for loss including four sacks and an interception.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A – They blocked a field goal attempt, recovered a punt, made two of three field goals and averaged 40.4 yards a punt.
COACHING: B – Halftime adjustments included going almost exclusively to a passing attack and, defensively, playing a lot more man coverage in the secondary and tightening the defensive line.
OVERALL: C- – Winning beats the alternative, but 20 points isn’t going to win many games in the Big 12.
Marshall 56, VMI 17
OFFENSE: A+ – Most teams don’t accumulate 620 yards total offense in two games, much less one.
DEFENSE: A – The first-team yielded only seven points and limited VMI to 56 yards rushing on 27 carries (2.1 yard per attempt).
SPECIAL TEAMS: A – Talik Keaton’s 67-yard punt return for a touchdown says it all.
COACHING: A – The staff managed to get 64 guys playing time. That’s what is supposed to happen in lopsided games like this.
OVERALL: A – The Herd took care of business and did what it was supposed to do, but injuries tainted the victory.