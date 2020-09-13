WVU 56, Eastern Kentucky 10
OFFENSE: A – The running game alone clinched this grade. Leddie Brown rushed for 123 yards and two TDs on only 10 carries. Then, backup Alec Sinkfield gained another 123 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. That’s a ton on progress for a running attack that was one of the worst in the nation in 2019. Besides that, quarterback Jarret Doege was extremely efficient.
DEFENSE: B+ – It held EKU to only 75 yards rushing. Besides that, the Colonels converted only 1 of 11 third-down situations. Also, the Mountaineers had four sacks.
SPECIAL TEAMS: C- – They missed a chip-shot field goal and committed way too many penalties. Also, there but for the grace of a penalty, they would have given up a 100-yard kickoff return. Improvement is necessary.
COACHING: A+ – Besides the resurrection of the running game, the staff did a great job of compensating for the suspension of 11 players, including four starters on offense. That isn’t an easy trick to pull off, but Neal Brown and his staff did a superlative job.
OVERALL: A – It doesn’t matter who the opponent was or at what level it competes. A 56-10 opening season victory is special.