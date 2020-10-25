HD Media sports columnist Chuck Landon posts his report cards for both West Virginia University’s loss to Texas Tech and Marshall’s win over Florida Atlantic
TEXAS TECH 34, WVU 27 OFFENSE: C-
The Red Raiders stopped the Mountaineers’ potent running game powered by Leddie Brown. WVU rushed for only 91 yards collectively with Brown being held to 77. Obviously, the offensive line is still very much a work in progress.
Another notable deficiency was third-down conversions. WVU managed to convert only 4 of 15. That’s a woeful percentage of only .267. That isn’t going to win many games. And, again, dropped passes reared their ugly, slippery hands. There were 32 catches in 50 targets with seven drops.
There is work to do.
DEFENSE: C
This was an average performance for a defense that has been anything but average. WVU allowed an eyebrow-raising 179 yards rushing and 4.6 yards per rush. It also didn’t take anything away from Texas Tech. The Red Raiders rushed for 179 yards and passed for 169 yards.
WVU wasn’t able to harass first-time starting quarterback Henry Colombi nearly as much as expected. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 169 yards and one TD with no interceptions. Texas Tech completed 22 catches in 27 targets. So, the Mountaineers had very few pass breakups.
This performance won’t keep WVU ranked as the No. 1 defense in the country.
SPECIAL TEAMS: B
It was solid for a welcome change. Placekicker Evan Staley booted 41- and 45-yard field goals. And WVU’s two-headed punter — Tyler Sumpter and Kolton McGhee — combined on five punts for a 42.0-yard average.
COACHING: C-
How does a coach cure a pass-receiving corps suffering from an advanced case of slipsies, dropsies and whoopsies? I don’t know and I’m not paid to know. Neal Brown and his coaching staff are and they need to figure out a solution in a hurry. Losing games because a wide receiver can’t seem to hang on to the ball isn’t acceptable.
OVERALL: C-
The last five possessions produced three punts, one game-losing fumble returned for a TD and the clock expiring. That isn’t getting it done.
MARSHALL 20, FAU 9 OFFENSE: C
FAU took MU’s running attack away in the first half and the Herd’s passing game didn’t make the Owls pay accordingly. As a result, FAU led in time of possession by a whopping 33:12 to MU’s 26:48. Marshall also struggled uncharacteristically in third-down conversions by converting only 5 of 13 (.385).
DEFENSE: A
As usual, MU stopped the running game, allowing FAU only 86 yards on 37 carries for an average of just 2.3 yards per attempt. It absolutely terrorized FAU quarterback Nick Tronti, sacking him five times.
MU finished with nine tackles for loss, including five sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and one interception. Junior college newcomer Josh Bowers showed up in his first extended duty at cornerback with 11 tackles (six solo).
SPECIAL TEAMS: D
First, MU kicker Cameron Shirkey booted a kickoff out of bounds. That led MU head coach Doc Holliday to meet him five yards out onto the field for a discussion. Then, place-kicker Shane Ciucci missed a 43-yard field goal because he hit it as if he were using a pitching wedge. Next, Eli Neal was assessed a penalty on a Marshall punt.
The only positive was 6-foot-9 reserve offensive lineman Ethan Driscoll blocked an FAU extra point.
COACHING: B-
It took too long — an entire half — for MU to adjust to FAU’s rush defense. Special teams were a mess. And MU has to be able to mount a quality passing attack when opposing defenses load the box.
OVERALL: C
FAU was better than expected, but still, the Owls were without six starters including both first-team offensive tackles. By the Herd’s standards, this was nothing more than an average performance.