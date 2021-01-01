Chuck Landon grades the Mountaineers’ 24-21 win over Army in Thursday’s Liberty Bowl:
OFFENSE
C: This grade is no reflection on backup quarterback Austin Kendall. On the contrary, Kendall would get an A+ for the yeoman effort he provided during WVU’s make-or-break second half. Kendall completed 8 of 17 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns in one half of play. He was the difference between winning and losing the Liberty Bowl.
Otherwise, starting quarterback Jarret Doege was playing solidly while completing 15 of 25 passes for 159 yards and a TD with an interception until he inexplicably came utterly unglued late in the second quarter. Another problem was that running back Leddie Brown was held in check by Army’s tenacious defense, rushing for only 65 yards on 20 carries.
And what would a WVU report card be without addressing the season-long problem of dropped passes? The Mountaineer receivers came out of the gate with a case of the whoopsies, dropping five passes in the first quarter. The final statistics showed WVU had only 23 catches on 41 targets, a whopping differential of 18 incompletions or dropped passes.
DEFENSE
A-: It was superb except for two long scoring drives by Army. In the second quarter, Army rumbled 74 yards on 14 plays on a touchdown drive that lasted 7:12. Then, in the third quarter, Army actually outdid itself with a 13-play drive covering 75 yards and lasting for eight minutes.
Phew.
But otherwise? WVU’s hard-nosed defense allowed only 90 yards of total offense on the rest of Army’s possessions. The Mountaineers held Army’s triple-option offense to 182 yards on 59 carries for only 3.1-yards per attempt.
SPECIAL TEAMS
B+: Yes, kicker Tyler Sumpter missed a 37-yard field goal, But the truly magnificent onside kick by Casey Legg more than made up for the missed field goal.
COACHING
B: It takes a lot of guts to jerk a quarterback who has been the starter for the entire season and play the backup QB the entire second half, yet that’s what WVU head coach Neal Brown did at halftime of the Liberty Bowl. It had to be a tough decision for Brown. He deserves a lot of credit for pulling the trigger.
OVERALL
B: A bowl win is a bowl win is a bowl win. There is no such thing as a bad bowl win. This will provide the Mountaineers with a nice boost during the off-season.