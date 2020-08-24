HUNTINGTON - Normally, the team ranked No. 1 in the annual Associated Press Preseason Football Poll is the team getting the headlines.

However, this is 2020 and things are just downright weird.

Clemson grabbed the top spot in this year's AP Preseason Top 25, which was released Monday, but the real story was at No. 2 and beyond.

Ohio State - a team not playing football in the fall - was ranked at No. 2. The Buckeyes were one of nine ranked teams whose fall seasons have been canceled in one of the oddest preseason polls in history.

The Associated Press opted to include teams who will not take the field in fall, because the season has not yet started.

However, the Associated Press did include clarification on how polls would appear moving forward.

"When the season starts - if the season starts - the Buckeyes and 53 other Bowl Subdivision teams will no longer be eligible for inclusion in the Top 25 because they have postponed their seasons to the spring," said the Associated Press's Ralph Russo, who runs the poll.

It is different times, indeed.

However, not all things were completely different in the world of preseason polls.

The Southeastern Conference, who will play a league-only schedule in fall 2020, has six out of the top 13 teams in the poll.

However, four of the teams in the top 13 who are not affiliated with the SEC are not playing, meaning the league has a stranglehold on the future top 10.

Alabama led SEC teams at No. 3 behind Clemson and Ohio State, followed by Georgia and Oklahoma rounding out the top five.

LSU came in at No. 6 while Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame were also among the top-10. Penn State and Oregon will not play in the fall.

Auburn led off the next group at No. 11, followed by Wisconsin. The Lone Star State represented the next two positions with Texas A&M and Texas at Nos. 13 and 14 respectively, followed by Oklahoma State.

Three of the next four teams in the poll - Michigan at No. 16, USC at No. 17 and Minnesota at No. 19 - will not play in the fall.

North Carolina was No. 18, followed by Cincinnati, who was the top-ranked Group of Five program at No. 20.

Cincinnati was the first of two consecutive American Athletic Conference teams with UCF coming in at No. 21. They were the only Group of Five programs in the preseason poll.

Utah was No. 22, followed by Iowa State at No. 23 and Iowa at No. 24. Tennessee rounded out the poll at No. 25.

Some notable teams from the "Others Receiving Votes" category include Virginia Tech, Louisville, Appalachian State, Kentucky and UAB.

Russo said he is targeting Sept. 14 as the date for the first regular-season poll.

That means Appalachian State, who would have ranked No. 21 if the poll consisted of only teams playing in the fall, could be nationally-ranked when the Mountaineers come to Huntington on Sept. 19.