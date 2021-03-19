The West Virginia University baseball team surrendered four runs in the fourth inning as it dropped a 5-2 decision to Coastal Carolina Friday evening at Mon County Ballpark in Morgantown.
The loss snaps the Mountaineers’ three-game win streak and drops WVU to 7-6 on the season.
Reid VanScoter earned the win for Coastal Carolina, allowing just one run on four hits and striking out five in five innings.
The Chanticleers (11-5) collected nine hits and had five batters each tally an RBI.
Paul McIntosh went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the West Virginia.
WVU starter Jackson Wolf took the loss, allowing four runs, two of them earned, on five hits and striking out six against three walks in 32/3 innings.
The two teams continue their series Saturday at 3 p.m.