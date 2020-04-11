Former South Charleston basketball standout Brandon Knapper will have a familiar face waiting for him as he takes his next step in his college basketball journey.
Knapper, who entered the transfer portal from West Virginia University in March, announced Friday night on Twitter that he has committed to Eastern Kentucky University. Knapper knows his new coach very well.
EKU's coach, A.W. Hamilton, was Knapper's coach at Hargrave Military Academy when Knapper played there in the 2016-17 season. Hargrave won 43 games and advanced to the National Final Four that season.
Hamilton, a former Marshall men's basketball standout, was named Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year this spring after leading the Colonels to a 12-6 conference record after winning just six conference games the year before.
In two seasons, Knapper, a former Kanawha Valley Player of the Year for the Black Eagles, played in 59 games at WVU, starting four in the 2018-19 campaign. His playing time was hot and cold this season.
There was a stretch where he played double-digit minutes in six of eight games, playing 24 minutes Jan. 11 against Texas Tech and scoring a season-high 10 points.
But after going 0 for 4 in 12 minutes in a Feb. 8 game against Oklahoma, Knapper never hit double-digit minutes in a game again. He played more than five minutes in a game just once after that.
After averaging 5.0 points his first season on the floor for WVU, Knapper averaged 2.6 points this past season. He shot just 26.7 percent from the floor this past season, including 24.4 percent from 3-point range. He recorded just 18 assists against 22 turnovers.
With Knapper's exit, none of the members of WVU's 2017 signing class -- Knapper, Teddy Allen, D'Angelo Hunter and Wes Harris -- remain on the Mountaineer roster.