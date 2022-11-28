The SEC/Big 12 Challenge will come to a close after this season, ESPN announced Monday in a news release.
The 2022 event, in which West Virginia will host Auburn at the WVU Coliseum, is scheduled for Jan. 28. Tip for that game is set for noon.
The change comes with ESPN's announcement on Monday about the formation of the ACC/SEC Challenge for men’s and women’s basketball beginning in the 2023-24 season.
“We look forward to showcasing the talented men’s and women’s programs throughout the ACC and SEC in the years ahead through this exciting new collaboration with both conferences,” ESPN vice president of programming Nick Dawson said in a news release. “Since establishing the very first interconference challenge in 1999, these events have been a staple of our college basketball schedule for more than two decades. We thank both the Big Ten and Big 12 for their partnership in the final year of our existing events and look forward to finding more ways to creatively partner with both conferences in 2023-24 and beyond.”
The SEC/Big 12 Challenge in men’s basketball began in the 2013-14 season, while the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in women’s hoops took place from 2014-21.
The formation of the ACC/SEC Challenge also brings an end to the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which began in 1999 in men’s basketball.
WVU lost 77-68 to Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., in last year’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge, and the Mountaineers last won in the event during the 2019-20 season when it beat Missouri 74-51 in Morgantown.
Big 12 teams are 48-41 (.539) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Big 12 has a yearly Challenge record of 4-3-2 with wins in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. One game was canceled in 2021 due to COVID, and there were ties in 2017 and 2020.
In addition to West Virginia’s game against Auburn, this season’s SEC/Big Challenge features: Arkansas at Baylor, Iowa State at Missouri, Kansas at Kentucky, Florida at Kansas State, Alabama at Oklahoma, Ole Miss at Oklahoma State, TCU at Mississippi, Texas at Tennessee and Texas Tech at LSU.
Jared MacDonald is HD Media's West Virginia University Athletics Content Coordinator. Email jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.