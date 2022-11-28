Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hug
WVU coach Bob Huggins is ejected by referee Doug Sirmons after picking up his second technical foul in the Mountaineers’ loss to Kansas in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals last season.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

The SEC/Big 12 Challenge will come to a close after this season, ESPN announced Monday in a news release.

The 2022 event, in which West Virginia will host Auburn at the WVU Coliseum, is scheduled for Jan. 28. Tip for that game is set for noon.

Jared MacDonald is HD Media's West Virginia University Athletics Content Coordinator. Email jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter. 