Bob Huggins’ long and storied career earned another honor Monday, this one for his work at the University of Cincinnati.
Huggins was one of 25 included in the inaugural class of the Conference USA Hall of Fame. The class includes three coaches, Huggins one of them, 20 student-athletes and two administrators.
“We are very pleased to honor this outstanding group for their many lasting contributions to their universities and to Conference USA,” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “They have provided many outstanding achievements and memories and we are proud to recognize their lasting legacy to our conference.”
The current West Virginia University head coach won five outright regular-season C-USA championships and a share of three more while with the Bearcats. In each of his 10 seasons in the conference Cincinnati reached the NCAA tournament, making the Elite Eight in 1996. The Bearcats earned top 10 rankings in 77 weekly Top 25 polls and was ranked No. 1 for 15 weeks.
With Cincinnati, Huggins was national coach of the year in 1998, a three-time C-USA Coach of the Year and the C-USA Men’s Basketball Coach of the Decade for the years 1995-2004.
After leaving Cincinnati, Huggins spent one season at Kansas State and has spent the last 12 seasons coaching the Mountaineers, with nine NCAA tournament appearances, five seasons in the NCAA Sweet 16 and a berth in the 2010 Final Four.
Other coaches honored in the inaugural class were former Southern Mississippi football coach Jeff Bower and former Rice baseball coach Wayne Graham. Administrators honored were late former UAB men’s basketball coach/athletic director Gene Bartow and late former commissioner Mike Slive.
Honored players were Courtney Blades (Southern Miss softball), Arnau Brugues (Tulsa men’s tennis), Torie Bowie (Southern Miss track and field), Jon Busch (Charlotte men’s soccer), Chris Douglas-Roberts (Memphis men’s basketball), Jarett Dillard (Rice football), Jake Gatreau (Tulane baseball), Tyler Henderson (Tulsa volleyball), Deanna Jackson (UAB women’s basketball), Chandi Jones (Houston women’s basketball), Case Keenum (Houston football), Michael Kogan (Tulane men’s tennis), Kenyon Martin (Cincinnati men’s basketball), Graeme McDowell (UAB men’s golf), Yulia Pakhalina (Houston swimming and diving), Anthony Rendon (Rice baseball), Brooke Tull (TCU women’s golf), Dwyane Wade (Marquette men’s basketball), DeAngelo Williams (Memphis football) and Kevin Youkilis (Cincinnati baseball).