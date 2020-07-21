Players from West Virginia and Marshall universities were named to the Bronko Nagurski and Outland Trophy football award watch lists Tuesday.
WVU defensive linemen Darius and Dante Stills were named to both watch lists, while Marshall’s linebacker Tavante Beckett was named to the Nagurski list and Thundering Herd offensive guard Cain Madden was named to the Outland list.
The Outland Trophy, selected by the Football Writers Association of America, is given to the top interior lineman in the nation. The Bronko Nagurski Award, selected by the FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club, is given to the top defensive player in the nation.
Darius Stills, the 2020 Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and All-American third-team by Phil Steele, was recently named to Athlon Sports’, Lindy’s and Phil Steele’s All-Big 12 Conference first teams as well as the Lott Trophy Award watch list.
The 2019 All-Big 12 first-team honoree finished the season with 47 tackles, a team-leading 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, which tied for the team lead, and five quarterback hurries. He also had a forced fumble, two pass breakups and a blocked field goal. He tied for No. 2 in the Big 12 with his brother, Dante, in sacks and was No. 5 in the league in tackles for loss.
Dante Stills was named to the 2020 Street & Smith’s Preseason All-Big 12 first team and Athlon Sports’ and Phil Steele’s second teams. The 2019 All-Big 12 Conference second-team selection finished with 24 tackles, tied for a team-leading seven sacks with his brother and was second on the team with 11.5 tackles for loss. He tied for No. 2 in the league in sacks and was No. 10 in tackles for loss.
On the Outland Trophy Watch List, West Virginia is the only team to have multiple defensive players. The Stills brothers are part of the Big 12’s six entries.
Marshall’s Beckett finished the 2019 season with 121 tackles and was named an All-Conference USA first-team selection in his first eligible season with the Herd since transferring from Virginia Tech. He garnered preseason first-team Conference USA honors from Phil Steele Publications and Athlon.
Madden has started 22 consecutive games for the Herd and has become one of the keys to Marshall’s interior rushing attack with Brenden Knox. Madden was a preseason All-Conference USA selection by both Athlon and Phil Steele.
•••
MARSHALL COMMITMENT: Anderson County (Ky.) defensive lineman Darion Dearinger committed to Marshall on Tuesday morning.
Dearinger is a 6-foot-3, 270-pound two-way talent that has caught the eye on both the offensive side as a tight end and on defense as a defensive lineman for Anderson County.
Dearinger said he had several schools in play and chose Marshall over Army, Western Michigan and Ball State.
Dearinger becomes Marshall’s fourth commitment in the last few weeks, joining Poca running back Ethan Payne, Treasure Coast (Fla.) tight end Keegan Davis and Morgantown kicker John McConnell.