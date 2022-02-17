It might be the play that best defines this messy, inconsistent and frustrating WVU men’s basketball season.
After a first half in which they had shown some of the things they can do well, the Mountaineers again suffered through a stretch in which they could do nothing right. Still, playing on the road in a largely empty Bramlage Coliseum Monday in Manhattan, Kansas, they had a chance to salvage the game, if not their season, when they got the ball back trailing by five points with just more than a minute to play against Kansas State.
Head coach Bob Huggins set up what looked like a cross screen for star guard Taz Sherman, with forward Dimon Carrigan coming out to provide plenty of size to pick off Sherman’s defender and provide either a path to the bucket or space for a 3-pointer. Or, as was frequently the case in a foul-marred second half in which 25 personals and two technicals were whistled, perhaps the contact for another would be created, sending Sherman to the line to cut the deficit with the clock stopped.
Instead, something unbelievable transpired.
As Sherman cut across the court and Carrigan tried to move into position, the former stepped on the foot of the latter. That caused Sherman to lose his dribble, which he was in the process of switching behind his back. The ball went out of bounds and into the possession of K-State, effectively ending any chance the Mountaineers had of winning the game.
It looked all for the world, at least for a moment, that WVU had again been on the short end of a non-call from official John Higgins, who was on top of the play. Mountaineer fans were ready to howl in recalling Higgins’ blind eye to the elbow at Baylor that concussed Sherman and knocked him from the game just a couple of weeks ago, or the 2018 Kansas game that featured a 35-2 Jayhawk advantage in free throws. Both of those games included Higgins on the crew.
Except this time, he was right. No K-State player touched the ball, and WVU had again capped a terrible run with yet another play that looked like it belonged in a high school game.
The symbolism wasn’t subtle. It smacked you right in the face. West Virginia again was its own worst enemy, self-inflicting another wound from which it could not recover. This one sent WVU to its ninth loss in 10 games, burying it at the bottom of the league standings.
There was more to it than that, however. The play also highlighted the lack of basketball savvy and the struggles that West Virginia has had in understanding and executing many of the game’s fundamentals. The Mountaineers don’t, for the most part, understand the use of angles, in either passing or posting up. They don’t execute the finer points of positioning, or get that being just a half step off can make all the difference. They may be, as Huggins said in the postgame, “very close,” but in another respect, they’re miles away.
As Huggins said after the Oklahoma State game, it’s not their fault. In his opinion, they haven’t been coached correctly, don’t have the experience in playing the game correctly. Other teams would appear to possess those qualities, but perhaps they are just winning on talent.
West Virginia, while having some ability, can’t line up and overcome the many errors, large and small, that have plagued it this year. In Big 12 play, the only two categories in which WVU is outstripping foes are free throws and blocked shots. Everywhere else, it’s the opposition that holds the advantage.
And when critical end-game sequences like the Sherman-Carrigan one occurs, the Mountaineers have no chance -- and are provided with a defining reminder of just how this season has played out.