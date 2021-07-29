MORGANTOWN — Well, it didn’t take long for the media — if I can use that word lightly — to get its nose out of joint over the rumors that West Virginia figures to be making a concerted effort to gain membership in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
A person named Shawn Spencer of “Rubbing The Rock,” a Clemson fan publication, has come out against that idea.
I guess we should pay attention to what this lad has to say, considering that on the site he is listed as “expert,” whatever that means. All I can offer about that is that if you really are an expert, you don’t need to be so identified. People will pick up on that from the quality and magnitude of your work.
Now why Mr. Spencer of “Rubbing The Rock” felt he should take a stand against West Virginia is beyond me, although he tried desperately to make the case that the Mountaineers bring little to the table that would help the ACC … a conference that, despite Clemson’s run under Dabo Swinney, needs all the football help it can get.
Let us, for a moment, consider some “facts,” not opinions, which is something Mr. Spencer spouts into ears filled with orange wax.
He must forget that when Clemson was in need of a president for its school back in 2013, it hired Jim Clements, who was serving — what else? — as president of West Virginia University.
He also must have forgotten about the last time Clemson, with Swinney as its coach, took the field against an upstart team that would be heading from the Big East to the Big 12 the next year: West Virginia.
That was in the 2012 Orange Bowl.
Final score: WVU 70, Clemson 33.
Pretty sure that’s a pretty good calling card for WVU to present.
“Is the goal for the ACC to be considered a second-rate citizen to the SEC, and the Big Ten for that matter?” Mr. Spencer asks. “Because if that’s the goal, then you achieved exactly what you wanted by adding West Virginia.”
Well, let’s take a look at that. Who, with more prestige, could the ACC add than West Virginia? Last time I looked, Ohio State and Michigan were happy where they were, as were Alabama and Florida.
See, if Clemson’s such a big deal that it can be turning its nose up at WVU football, how come it ranks 14th in all-time NCAA victories while WVU is 15th, one slot and seven wins behind? In fact, the only other ACC team — and there is some question over whether or not you can call this an ACC team — with more total victories than WVU is Notre Dame.
The closest ACC team to WVU in victories other than those two is Virginia Tech, five wins behind … and that’s because WVU owns a 28-23-1 all-time record against the Hokies, accounting for those victories.
It’s possible Mr. Spencer is just looking out for poor West Virginia, and doesn’t want to get them hurt playing week after week against those tough ACC schools. Of course, that overlooks the fact that WVU owns an all-time 42-40 record against teams representing the ACC.
The truth is that WVU brings a big-time reputation to a conference that really isn’t known for its football, and carries with it a basketball rep that fits well with the North Cardolinas and Dukes and Clems … uh, let’s not bring Clemson into the basketball discussion.
In the midst of the story, there is a subhead that reads: “West Virginia isn’t beneficial to the ACC or Clemson football.”
The fact of the matter is that WVU has been beneficial to any league in which it has played, with a rabid following, with attendance that matches that of most ACC teams and betters some of those considered more prestigious, and offers a cagey veteran basketball coach in Bob Huggins and perhaps the best young up-and-coming coach college football has to offer in Neal Brown.
So, Mr. Spencer, consider the alternatives and WVU looks pretty good for expansion of the ACC, especially when it goes on national TV for rivalry games with Pitt and Virginia Tech. Who knows, they might even put a WVU-Clemson game in primetime.