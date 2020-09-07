The issues facing the United States and abroad are the same issues facing the Big 12 Conference.
League commissioner Bob Bowlsby discussed the continuing battle against COVID-19 and the fight against racism and social injustice during Monday’s Big 12 football teleconference and outlined the league’s plan against both.
“As much as there continues to be uncertainty and as much as there continues to be a somewhat foggy future for all of us – not just in the sports realm but in our society at large – I feel like we’re in the best position we can possibly be in and feel very good about the leadership of the conference in that regard,” Bowlsby said.
While the league has gone through several measures and taken numerous precautions in moving forward with a fall football season, it will ramp up its anti-racism efforts in the coming days.
A chief diversity officer from each campus has formed an advisory group for the league and a Black student-athlete council, consisting of one male and one female athlete from each of the conference’s 10 campuses, has also been created. Teams will sport a patch on uniforms with a social-justice message of each school’s choosing and a black sticker with the word “unity” will be placed on the back of football helmets. A unity message will also be played in the pregame of Big 12 games.
“There’s some of it that intersects with the athletics environment and some of it is just a really good platform for these young people,” Bowlsby said. “They have found their voice and I hope that it doesn’t end. I hope that we continue to empower young people and people of color in all walks of life to find their voice and have their voice listened to and that’s really the essence of our campaign – you see me one way on the field and you see me another way off the field.”
Bowlsby added that more than anything, he hopes the initiative and the national platform of the league drives reflection on the issue.
“We’re just hoping to cause people to take pause and think about it,” Bowlsby said. “Most of the racism in our society is not overt. Most of it is people that aren’t people of color that don’t spend enough time thinking about it. We hope to empower student athletes to speak out and others to speak out on their behalf, but we also hope to cause white people in positions of authority to take pause and think about what they can do to better affect racial equality in our society.”
As far COVID-19 is concerned, Bowlsby reiterated that while the league has largely done the right things to continue to pursue the season this fall, it is still a razor-thin line teams are walking. The league was reminded of just that as TCU was forced to postpone its scheduled game with SMU this Friday due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Bowlsby said the league will have to stay on its toes in fighting off the coronavirus and is anticipating the battle lasting for at least two years, even if a vaccine is created.
“The scientists that we’ve talked to have said we need to plan on this being extended into two school years,” Bowlsby said. “Even with a vaccine it’s like that a virus like this will continue to be around for an extended period of time. I’m glad we’ve gotten to the point we’ve gotten, I feel good about the steps that have been taken.”
The Big 12 continues to take those steps forward while other leagues – the Big Ten, Pac 12, Mountain West and Mid-American Conferences primarily – are not. And though holding the football season is a positive thing for players, coaches and fans, it also puts the league under the microscope nationally.
Bowlsby commended the medical professionals that have advised the league over the past few months and said that while he’s pleased with the direction of things thus far, everything could change at any time.
“We feel like we’ve gotten the best advice we can possibly get and that gives me confidence and perhaps a little bit of comfort, but we’re a long way from declaring that we know more about it than anybody else,” Bowlsby said. “It’s constantly evolving and I don’t know that there’s anybody that can rightfully say they have all the answers.
“We have a very long way to go. Every week is going to be a new adventure.”