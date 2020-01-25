MORGANTOWN -- London, England, native Dan Stratford did not want to come to the United States 16 years ago, but fast-forward to the present day and he sure is glad he changed his mind.
Stratford, a former West Virginia University soccer player who won two NCAA Division II national championships as the head coach at the University of Charleston, was introduced as the new man in charge of the Mountaineer men's team on Saturday morning at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
"We started this about a month ago when the opening became available," WVU director of athletics Shane Lyons said. "We indicated that we were going to do a national search, and we had the opportunity to do that. Throughout that search, one name kept coming to the top -- and that was Dan Stratford. He's 155 miles away. We looked at people 2 to 3,000 miles away, but the guy closest home had the ability to do that -- come back home to West Virginia University.
The new WVU coach said he was asked early in 2004 if he had any interest in coming to play soccer in the United States, and at the time he didn't. A few months later he had been talked into giving the U.S. a try and landed in Morgantown as a freshman that fall. He played for West Virginia from 2004 through 2007, serving as a captain in his final season and helping lead the Mountaineers to three NCAA tournament appearances during his time as a player. Stratford played professionally in both the United States and Europe, with stops in Major League Soccer and the Scottish Premier League, before returning to WVU as an assistant coach for Marlon LeBlanc in 2011.
"The connection I have and the affinity I have for this place, my core values, my philosophy, the environment I want to create it all stems from my time here as a player,” Statford said.
Startford left Morgantown to become an assistant at UC in 2013, and when former Golden Eagles coach Chris Grassie was hired by Marshall in 2016 Stratford was tabbed as his replacement.
During his time at Charleston, Stratford led the Golden Eagles to a 61-4-5 record in three seasons. His UC teams won the 2017 and 2019 Division II national titles.
"Chris [Grassie] was a visionary for what the model needed to look like at UC," Stratford said. “It was good for me to leave the nest, to leave WVU and grow. I played for Marlon [LeBlanc], I coached with Marlon and obviously have a lot of gratitude for what he has done for me over the years as well."
LeBlanc, who had been the coach at WVU since 2006, resigned his position in December. He did not, however, leave the cupboard bare for his replacement. West Virginia has played in consecutive NCAA tournaments, and last season won the Mid-American Conference tournament. WVU beat Butler in the NCAA first round before a loss to Grassie's Marshall team in Huntington.
"The program, collectively, this isn’t broken and needing to be fixed," Stratford said. "The first month for me will be learning as much as I can, gathering info about the players and learning what the needs are of the program.
"It is a global market. At UC we had 27 different countries represent the program last season. Whether they are domestic or international, it is about taking that diverse market and making it an inclusive as possible."
Andy Wright and Nick Noble, both former WVU players and teammates of Stratford's, will serve as assistant coaches for the Mountaineers.
"I played with Andy for four years and I played with Nick for three," Stratford said. "That bond and that collective team spirit that we had, that’s why the philosophy is what it is. I want the players to take ownership of this program and I want them to feel like this is theirs. We are here to supplement that but this belongs to them."