Former WVU great Darryl Talley stands next to his jersey during his number retirement at West Virginia University in 2021. Talley will be in Charleston to announce his Pro Football Hall of Fame campaign on Friday.
Former West Virginia University and Buffalo Bills player Darryl Talley will be at Little Creek Park's country club on Friday to announce his campaign for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The private VIP reception will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. and a plethora of well-known guests are expected to be in attendance.
Brian Jozwiak, Doc Basil, Mark Plants, Ricky Sherrod, Al Johnson, Tim Agee, Quincy Wilson, Fred Smalls, Lee Javins, Carl Lee and Dave Oblak are anticipated.
Tickets for children ages 12-17 are $11.41, general admission is $27.35 and VIP tickets for the Talley meet-and-greet are $107.04. Autographs will be available from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://myevent.com/WVsigningevent.
Michael Dunlap of D and L Enterprises is the event organizer and said, overall, it's for a good cause.
"We're bringing Talley to town, along with some former Mountaineers and we're doing this partly to help raise money for the American Kidney Foundation," he said. "And we're going to announce Darryl's serious run for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
"It's incredible. I don't know that Darryl has been to Charleston for any kind of event like this. He's a great guy, he deserves it and it's a chance for Mountaineer fans and football fans and sports fans to meet a legend."
Talley was selected by the Bills in the second round of the 1983 NFL Draft and played in the league for 14 seasons, which included four Super Bowl appearances.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound linebacker never missed a game in 12 years with the Bills. Talley compiled 1,252 tackles, 38.5 sacks and 12 interceptions. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1990 and 1991.
Talley started all four years at WVU from 1979-82 and led the Mountaineers to the 1981 Peach Bowl and 1982 Gator Bowl.