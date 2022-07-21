Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Former WVU great Darryl Talley stands next to his jersey during his number retirement at West Virginia University in 2021. Talley will be in Charleston to announce his Pro Football Hall of Fame campaign on Friday.

 BlueGoldNews.com

Former West Virginia University and Buffalo Bills player Darryl Talley will be at Little Creek Park's country club on Friday to announce his campaign for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

The private VIP reception will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. and a plethora of well-known guests are expected to be in attendance. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.