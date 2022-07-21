Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia Daniels Football

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws during warmups before the Bulldogs' Nov. 13, 2021 regular season game against Tennessee. 

 AP photo

Editor’s note: This is the fourth of a five-part series asking burning questions about the upcoming WVU football season.

Perhaps no transfer in recent memory was met with the hype that quarterback J.T. Daniels created when his decision to come to Morgantown became official on April 13.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.