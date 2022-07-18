Editor’s note: This is the first of a five-part series asking burning questions about the upcoming WVU football season.
The first burning question concerning the 2022 season is one that’s been asked in each of the past three seasons under coach Neal Brown. And it’s also one yet to be answered, at least not resoundingly enough.
Can the Mountaineers sustain some semblance of a running game?
Certainly, with the personnel returning and a new, highly-regarded offensive coordinator in Graham Harrell, there should be no excuses remaining.
But the fact is WVU hasn’t been just average or even below average when it’s come to the ground game the last three seasons. It’s been downright dreadful.
With senior running back Leddie Brown returning last season after a 1,000-yard season in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the expectations were that WVU would take a giant step forward last season. But that didn’t happen. In fact, quite the opposite occurred.
West Virginia fell from 92nd in rushing in 2020 (135.1 yards per game) to 103rd last season (123.6) and combined with a finish of 128th out of 130 teams in 2019 (73.3), the running game has been a deficiency in Neal Brown’s tenure. According to Brown, it was a major factor in him relinquishing play-calling responsibilities and bringing in Harrell to take over.
Yet, while Harrell’s offenses have ranked in the top 25 nationally in total offense in four of his six seasons as an offensive coordinator (USC 2019-2021, North Texas 2016-2018), those units certainly haven’t been run-oriented. In fact, the best a Harrell offense has finished in rushing came in his second season with the Mean Green in 2017 when North Texas averaged 163.2 yards per contest on the ground. In three seasons at USC, the Trojans finished 82nd (145.6), 120th (97.3) and 119th (118.2) in rushing offense with North Texas finishing 88th (153.8) in 2018 and 109th (133.5) in 2016.
So, while Harrell has engineered prolific attacks in both of his stops as a coordinator thus far, the bulk of the damage has been done through the air. Yet, balance remains key. Consider that four of the last five Big 12 champions also led the conference in rushing, including Baylor last year.
On the bright side, Harrell will inherit a WVU offense that should have the pieces in place to succeed.
That begins with returning all five starters across the offensive line with tackles Brandon Yates and Wyatt Milum, guards Doug Nester and James Gmiter and center Zach Frazier each returning. Mike O’Laughlin is in his third season at tight end and West Virginia brought in Brian Polendey, a blocking ace at the position, through the transfer portal from Colorado State.
As tough as the going has been in recent seasons, Leddie Brown was able to string together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons but he departed after last season. Does redshirt sophomore Tony Mathis assume the role as workhorse or does WVU rely more on a committee in the backfield?
The candidates would certainly seem to be there for the latter. Sophomore Justin Johnson appeared in eight games last season and Jaylen Anderson, who enrolled late and was redshirted last season, drew rave reviews in spring camp. Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon went back into the portal before ever playing a game in Morgantown but WVU figures to have a trio of capable ball-carriers.
In some respects, it is expected to be Mathis’ show and there’s reason to be encouraged. Mathis finished last season by rumbling for 118 yards on 22 carries in the regular-season finale against Kansas and was arguably the lone bright spot in the team’s 18-6 loss to Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, gaining 57 yards on 13 attempts.
Can Mathis hold up as the feature back over the course of a Big 12 season? Will Harrell ride the run game enough to establish balance in his air-raid attack? Can the team’s group of experienced offensive linemen finally make headway when the Mountaineers rush the football?
It’s a series of questions that likely need to be affirmed for the WVU offense to truly take a significant step in 2022.