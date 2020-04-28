Jon Hammond watched the disappointing end to the West Virginia University rifle team’s season from the discomfort of his bed.
The Mountaineers were on the cusp of competing in the NCAA championships at the University of Kentucky, but Hammond wasn’t there. He was home sick, as were his three children, with the flu. So the team — with 19 NCAA titles in its history and a national runner-up finish last year — went to Lexington without him.
The Mountaineers had finished their practice the Thursday before the championships were to start, but then got the news that it didn’t matter that Hammond was at home. Concerns over the coronavirus outbreak led to the sporting world getting shut down.
“I had started getting a few texts and then saw a Twitter thing that the NCAA had canceled all championships,” Hammond said during a recent video conference.
When WVU heads to the NCAA rifle championships, the Mountaineers are always considered a contender to win. Their trophy case proves that.
Yet, this year might have been more of an uphill climb. While West Virginia was No. 3 in the College Rifle Coaches Association rankings, the Mountaineers saw their streak of Great American Rifle Conference tournament titles snapped at 10, finishing second to No. 1 Kentucky.
UK was the host of this year’s NCAA championships, and there are extra pressures that come with that, Hammond said. He was curious to see how the Mountaineers would have fared given the circumstances.
“It’s a tough question,” he said. “This was an interesting year. We had a good team this year. Those numbers are pretty consistent with the last four or five years. There are so many variables at the NCAAs.
“This was one of the first championships in a handful of years that we weren’t going in as favorites” Hammond added. “It wasn’t a matter of kidding ourselves. We genuinely weren’t the favorites, but I felt the team was in a really good frame of mind.”
The coronavirus pandemic didn’t just nix the NCAA rifle schedule. The international rifle schedule stopped as well, including the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. That event has been rescheduled for the summer of 2021, and there are still Olympic qualifiers that have yet to finish.
There’s a silver lining to that cloud, Hammond said, in that competitors can relax and not worry themselves about trying to reach competition level in the face of quarantines and social distancing.
“Pretty much the calendar has been scrapped for the most part,” Hammond said. “Obviously for health reasons it’s the best thing to do, but I think also for the athletes they can just take a reset. They’re not worried about, ‘I need to get training at this point.’ At the international level, everyone can take a breather.”
So for the Mountaineers and the rest of college rifle, it’s wait until next season. Hammond is optimistic next season can happen pretty much on time. There are advantages his sport has over others. Team members can practice when their schedules allow, so they can stay apart from each other. Distancing can be built into competitions and there aren’t huge crowds that accompany them as opposed to football or basketball.
“I hope so,” Hammond said of the possibility. “There’s a long way to go until next season. Just from talking to other coaches, if basketball is good to go, we’re good to go. Lucky for us, we have a lot of flexibility.”