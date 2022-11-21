MORGANTOWN -- Shane Lyons wasn’t out of work for long.
On Nov. 14, West Virginia University revealed that Lyons would no longer be the school’s director of athletics/associate vice president.
On Sunday, the parties signed an employee separation agreement that specifies how much Lyons will be paid for the remaining four years of his contract.
Then on Monday, the University of Alabama announced that Lyons had accepted a job at UA, where he’ll become the executive deputy director of athletics and the chief operating officer for the Crimson Tide athletic department.
It is the second stint for Lyons at Alabama, having served as the school's deputy director of athletics from 2011-15. He was hired as WVU’s AD in 2015 and held that position until last week, when the school’s administration decided to make a change.
A native of Parkersburg, who held both his bachelor’s (1987) and master’s (1988) degrees from WVU, Lyons found a landing spot at a place he knows well.
“Shane is a well-respected administrator in college athletics who brings a variety of experiences and wealth of knowledge to Alabama,” said UA Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “We are thrilled to have Shane back in Tuscaloosa to join our executive leadership team.”
With 35 years of experience in athletics administration, the 2021 NACDA Athletics Director of the Year is recognized as a leader in the space, having held positions at the national level as well as two NCAA Division I FBS institutions and two Division I conference offices.
“I want to thank Greg Byrne for this tremendous opportunity to return to the University of Alabama,” said Lyons. “I have great respect for Greg and Alabama athletics, and I am looking forward to returning to Tuscaloosa. My previous time at Alabama provided me with great opportunities, and I am eager to join Greg’s team and help the Crimson Tide continue to have one of the best and most successful departments in the nation.”
West Virginia University will pay Lyons $2.15 million in what can be termed "buyout" money after receiving his forced resignation from the Director of Athletics/Associate Vice President position at the school. The amount includes payments of his contracted salary for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years, which totals $1.862 million, and additional payments totaling $287,500 which were not part of any previous contract or agreement between the two parties.
That latter amount was negotiated between the two entities and serves as an effective buyout in addition to the salaries.
Lyons will receive the salary and buyout monies bi-weekly with the final date of payments coming on Nov. 14, 2024.
Lyons also is still to be paid for the incentives he earned in 2022, which comes to $312,000. That amount includes $162,000 in performance incentives, $100,000 in service and engagement incentives and $50,000 in fundraising incentives, all of which were described in his contract extension signed earlier this year.
Also included in the separation agreement between the school and Lyons, which was obtained by BlueGoldNews.com via a Freedom of Information Act request, are sections which note Lyons will remain employed by WVU through Jan. 4, 2023 as a "Special Assistant to the President" and report directly to President E. Gordon Gee. He will be paid a prorated amount of his previously contracted salary through that date, which will come to approximately $66,000.
Lyons will not be eligible for any of the incentives from his previous contract over that limited term. The separation agreement, dated Nov. 18 and signed by both Lyons and President Gee on behalf of the WVU Board of Governors, supersedes all previous contracts, agreements and amendments between Lyons and the school.