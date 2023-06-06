Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Longtime West Virginia University gymnastics coach Linda Burdette-Good died  Tuesday in Hilton Head, South Carolina, at age 74.

Burdette-Good was WVU’s coach for 37 seasons from 1975-2011 and led a program that she took over when it was just a year old to four national championship appearances, 10 conference titles and a 644-263-4 overall record.

