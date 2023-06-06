Longtime West Virginia University gymnastics coach Linda Burdette-Good died Tuesday in Hilton Head, South Carolina, at age 74.
Burdette-Good was WVU’s coach for 37 seasons from 1975-2011 and led a program that she took over when it was just a year old to four national championship appearances, 10 conference titles and a 644-263-4 overall record.
In 2009, she became the only coach to earn 600 career wins with a Mountaineer team. Her teams had 35 winning seasons, including 14 with 20 or more wins. She didn’t have a losing record any season after 1981.
She had six conference titles in the East Atlantic Gymnastics League and four in the Atlantic 10 and led the Mountaineers to 33 NCAA regional meets, three NCAA championship meets and the 1982 AIAW national championships, where they finished third. She was named EAIAW Coach of the Year that season. Her NCAA teams (1995, 1999 and 2000) finished 12th overall.
Prior to her AIAW national championships appearance, Burdette-Good, a five-time conference coach of the year, was named the 1981 and 1982 regional AIAW Coach of the Year. She also was named the 1995 NCAA Southeast Regional Coach of the Year.
She coached 12 outstanding senior gymnasts and 12 conference gymnasts of the year honorees, as well as 17 NCAA individual qualifiers, 12 All-Americans and eight NCAA regional event champions.
“I had the honor to meet Linda when she was in Morgantown last season for a gymnastics meet, and I am truly saddened by today’s news,” WVU athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement. “With 644 career victories and a bunch of championships to her credit, she built WVU gymnastics into a national power and will always be remembered as one of the finest coaches ever at WVU.
“As an inductee into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame and the Mountaineer Legends Society, Linda and her legacy will live forever and Mountaineer Nation owes her a debt of gratitude for her loyalty and dedication to our department, her gymnasts and the sport of gymnastics. Linda made a positive impact on the lives of so many student-athletes and she will forever be a Mountaineer.”
Burdette-Good coached 86 NACGC/W Scholastic All-Americans and five CoSIDA Academic All-Americans. Sixty-six Mountaineers earned 644 EAGL All-Academic recognitions during her tenure.
The Parkersburg native's influence went beyond Morgantown, as she served on the six-member NCAA Women's Gymnastics Committee and was chairwoman of the NCAA Regional Advisory Committee. She was also the driving force behind the creation of the EAGL and was the league's first chairwoman.
She came to WVU, where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, after one year of coaching at Fairmont State.
Burdette-Good was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2013, the Mountaineer Legends Society in 2017 and the CPASS Hall of Fame in 2019. She volunteered as a member of the WVU Sports Hall of Fame selection committee in her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Anna, and husband, Lee Good. She is survived by former husband Bob Burdette and grandchildren Ashton Burdette and Robert David Cooper.