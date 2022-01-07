BARBOURSVILLE — Corey Seager, Dustin May, Max Muncy and Madison Jeffrey walked into a locker room.
That’s not the opening line of a joke, but the reality of former Cabell Midland and West Virginia University baseball star Jeffrey’s life. The 15th-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021, Jeffrey found himself dressing and working out with those three big leaguers during his time at the Dodgers’ Arizona headquarters at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.
“It’s unbelievable,” Jeffrey said. “It feels surreal. I thought, ‘This is not real. This is not happening.’”
It was real, however, and it did happen. Jeffrey, 21, hopes to climb the ranks and join those players at Dodger Stadium some day. For now, he’s working out at home, following a program the Dodgers gave him. He’s scheduled to report to spring training on March 1, but team officials asked if he’d like to come early, if possible. Minor leaguers aren’t subject to the current MLB lockout because they aren’t members of the Players Association. Jeffrey said the team told him his report date could be later, too, because of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
“I train every single day,” Jeffrey said. “I honestly think the offseason — the spring and season will be hard — but the offseason is tough. I do the same things every single day.”
Jeffrey said he wakes up, makes breakfast, goes to the gym, run, eats lunch, then goes to the Huntington Patriots facility to throw with former Cabell Midland standout and ex-Washington Nationals pitcher Zach Baldwin. Jeffrey said he has an app that the Dodgers use to help him with workouts.
“My throwing program, weightlifting and conditioning are put onto an app,” Jeffrey said. “Whatever it tells me to do, I do it. I know why I’m doing it.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound right-hander sported the sixth-fastest fastball of any draft-eligible player, at 97.4 mph.
He throws four times per week and performs a drill called a pull down, also known as a run and gun, where the player runs and throws as hard as possible. Pull downs — picture an outfielder catching a ball and throwing home — are designed to increase velocity. Jeffrey said he recently set a personal record of 104 mph on a pull down.
After being drafted on July 12, Jeffrey signed a contract and left 10 days later for Glendale. In his second live outing, he strained an oblique, a muscle in his side, and was out of action for more than seven weeks. During that time some of the 20 players in the Dodgers 2021 draft class left for minor league affiliates.
“I saw a bunch of draft guys going to [Great Lakes] Michigan and Rancho Cucamonga [California],” Jeffrey said. “It was hard to watch, but I worked in instructional games.”
In his first game, Jeffrey faced three batters from the Texas Rangers affiliate. He allowed one hit and struck out the other three. He also faced minor leaguers from the Chicago White Sox twice and the Cincinnati Reds once.
“That first outing was awesome,” Jeffrey said. “I threw my fastball 96, 97. My slider was 86. It was a great start to my professional career.”
Baseball long has been fun for Jeffrey. He said it still is, but pro ball brings a sense of urgency he never experienced in high school nor college.
“It’s a business and very cutthroat,” Jeffrey said. “So many people are vying for the same spot.”
Jeffrey competes against players from throughout the world, with hurlers from Latin America, Asia, Canada, the United States and elsewhere in uniform.
“It was a culture shock, for sure,” Jeffrey said, with a laugh. “I got in a minor league locker room and immediately met two guys from Mexico, one from Venezuela and one from the Dominican Republic. Here I was this little kid from Barboursville not knowing what to say to them.”
Jeffrey said he’s worked on his Spanish. He reiterated that being a pro ballplayer sometimes doesn’t feel real.
“I’m making a career out of what I love to do,” Jeffrey said. “I’m doing what not even 1% of the world is doing.”