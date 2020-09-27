ASHLAND, Ky. — Natalie Karle reminded her Rose Hill Christian High School volleyball players to make good decisions.
The meaning was twofold. The instructions were for on the court during practice on Friday, but also off the court where COVID-19 could make the entire school pay for the slip up of one student-athlete.
Karle, the former Cabell Midland High School all-stater and West Virginia University player, is the new coach of the Royals, who take on Ashland Monday night. She said she enjoys coaching the Rose Hill Christian girls, many of whom also play for her husband, Nick, on the Royals girls basketball squad.
“We have a good young group,” Karle said. “I didn’t plan on (becoming head coach), but it happened and I’m having fun. I really am. The girls here are just great. They’re so easy to coach, so eager to learn.”
Having played at the NCAA Division I level, Karle resists the temptation to ask her players to do too much. Still, she pushes them. After a player went for a spike in practice and sent the ball into the net, Karle coached her up.
“Push that one, because it was too low,” Karle told the youngster.
About three minutes later a similar play took place, but this time the young lady pushed the ball over the net.
“Woo,” Karle shouted. “That was pretty good. Good set. Good job.”
Karle coached one season at Kentucky Christian University after coaching at West Carter before that. She said leading high schoolers is vastly different, even if the game is the same.
“There’s more strategy at that level,” Karle said. “This is more fundamentals, technique, then strategy.”
The Royals trust that Karle knows what she’s talking about. Senior Delaney Sparks said she likes how she and her teammates are working well as a team. That teamwork showed last week in two victories over Raceland.
“She has volleyball IQ,” Sparks said of Karle. “She knows where the ball is going to be before it’s hit.”
Sparks is a competitor in basketball and volleyball. She is a veteran on a young team and knows she must serve as a leader. Karle said she’s seen that in Sparks and likes how the rest of the team has responded.
“I like it that they’re working really hard,” Karle said. “We’ve had to get them out of some of the habits they’re used to. I’ve give them a challenge and they’ve really been able to rise up and do it. They’re learning so much about what it is to be a good teammate.”
Ashland, too, figures to give the Royals a challenge. The Volleycats are a solid team already with one victory over Rose Hill Christian.
“Ashland will be tough,” Karle said. “We played them once already and were very nervous. We try to simulate what they do in practice and I hope that helps us.”
Hope abounds with the Royals. Raceland clobbered Rose Hill Christian last season and the Rams easily won the first two sets last Monday before the Royals rallied to win 3-2.
“That was a huge team effort,” Karle said.
Sparks agreed.
“They killed us last year,” Sparks said of Raceland. “It was good to beat them this year.”