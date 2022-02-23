West Virginia basketball alumnus Mike Gansey has been elevated to the position of general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was the assistant GM for the last four years.
Gansey, a member of WVU’s Hall of Fame, played two seasons for the the Mountaineers (2005-06) averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. The 6-foot-4 native of Olmstead Falls, Ohio, shot 52.6% from the field while helping the Mountaineers to a 46-22 record and appeareances in the NCAA Elite Eight and Sweet 16. He is one of just nine men’s basketball players to have started every game in his career at WVU (68).
“Mike has been an incredible resource to me and this organization and his work behind the scenes gives me great confidence that he is ready to take on more of a leadership role,” said Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. “His community roots provide a unique perspective when evaluating players and the type of commitment needed to make a positive impact in Cleveland. I could not think of a better person to work alongside as we continue building this team toward sustainable success.”
Gansey was a part of 13 wins over ranked teams at WVU in two seasons. He hit the game-winning free throws against No. 19 Villanova in the semifinals of the 2005 Big East Tournament, scored 29 points in front of family and friends at Cleveland in a 111-105 win over No. 5 Wake Forest in the NCAA Tournament's second round, defeated No. 7 Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, scored 21 points in WVU’s win at No. 3 Villanova and scored 24 points and secured a late steal to preserve WVU’s win at No. 18 UCLA in historic Pauley Pavilion.
Gansey, 39, has been part of the Cavaliers organization since 2011. Prior to his role as assistant GM, he was previously General Manager for the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned NBA G League team, where he earned the 2016-17 NBA G League Executive of the Year award. Gansey held a leadership role in the Charge’s front office for five seasons (2012-2017), including two seasons as the general manager and three as director of G-League operations. During that span, his teams reached the playoffs in each of his five seasons.
He was also named a finalist for the Oscar Robertson Award, the Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy and won a gold medal with Team USA in the 2005 World University Games. Additionally, Gansey was a first-team All Big-East selection and an AP Honorable Mention All-American, and finished his collegiate career ranked third in school history in 3-point percentage (39.4%), seventh in steals per game (1.75), ninth in field goal percentage (52.6%), 12th in minutes per game (32.12) and 18th in scoring average (14.35). Following his college career, he played professionally overseas for three seasons and in the NBA G League for two.