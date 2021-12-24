From the time his basketball journey began, Bob Huggins has been going uphill.
It started by hoisting shots up an inclined driveway to a rim nailed to the side of his grandmother’s country store. It continues as he ascends further and further up the coaching wins list.
So, maybe his reluctance to discuss matters such as his place in college basketball history or his annual and so far fruitless candidacy for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame stems from the fact that Huggins has never much been comfortable standing still. Or looking down.
Now, having moved into fourth place among the all-time leaders in Division I coaching wins with 911, Huggins is in air as rarefied as that found at the summit of Spruce Knob. But he’s not about to waste much of his own breath acknowledging his lofty perch.
“I have more things to do,” he stated after a brief pause.
What comes next remains to be seen, but for what he’s done over the past calendar year — leading West Virginia to yet another NCAA Tournament, starting this season at 11-1 and passing the likes of Bob Knight and Roy Williams in career coaching victories — Huggins has been named the Charleston Gazette-Mail Sportsperson of the Year.
Huggins is just the fourth person to win the award twice in its 22-year history, having also won in 2010 after leading the Mountaineers to the Final Four. He joins Alabama football coach Nick Saban, Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss and NBA coach Mike D’Antoni.
Since 2000, the Gazette-Mail has handed out the Sportsperson of the Year award, which recognizes a West Virginian who has made significant contributions in the world of athletics.
While Saban, Moss and D’Antoni worked to find bigger success outside of the state, Huggins found coaching success elsewhere and worked to come back, and that’s only further endeared him to the Mountaineer fan base and beyond. Indeed, the love affair among fans, a state and its coach seems as mutual as it is ongoing. And maybe it’s because no matter how high he climbs, Huggins retains his humility and continues to express his gratitude and admiration for the people of West Virginia.
“I love the state, I love the people in the state, I love being here,” Huggins said. “I want to make everybody proud. I want to make the state proud.”
His stories sound similar to those of most West Virginians of his age demographic — they are tales of dirt roads and family connections and roots stretching deep into the Monongahela silt loam. Yes, like so many state residents, Huggins puts his Flying WV-embroidered pullover on one arm at a time. The only difference is, when it’s on, he wins basketball games.
“I was born in Morgantown, I grew up in Dug Hill sitting on my grandfather’s lap listening to the Mountaineers on the radio,” Huggins recalls. “My grandfather put me a hoop up. My grandmother had an old country store and he put it on the side of the store and the driveway went downhill. He thought, ‘This will work, because the driveway runs downhill and I won’t have to chase the ball.’
“He didn’t know much about sports, but he knew how much I loved them. There was a little flat area like a small field at the bottom and he put the rim on the hill at what he thought was about 10 feet. I think he invented the first Toss Back ever.”
From those beginnings, Huggins’ journey through basketball is well documented. He went on to play at WVU after a transfer from Ohio University, then climbed through the coaching ranks from Walsh College to Akron to Cincinnati to Kansas State and finally back to Morgantown in 2007.
It’s said that a good team reflects its coach. By proxy, Huggins’ WVU teams have also reflected the state of West Virginia. Now in his 15th season with the Mountaineers, Huggins’ two leading scorers — Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil — are both junior-college transfers without much, if any, Division I interest coming out of high school. Former point guard Jevon Carter, who now plays in the NBA, had one Power Five offer — it came from Huggins.
It’s been that way for the vast majority of Huggins’ tenure. Arguably his greatest attribute as a coach has been finding hidden gems, developing talent and instilling a hard-nosed, effort-based mentality in his teams.
“We play with an edge,” Huggins admitted.
That knack for doing more with less is something Huggins admired in his father, Charlie Huggins, who passed away in April at age 87. Charlie compiled a record of 398-74 as a high school basketball coach, and that win percentage of 84.3% is the best all-time in the state of Ohio.
It’s as big a reason as any that Huggins isn’t about to bask in the light of his accomplishments. To Huggins, he will never escape the coaching shadow left by his father — and that’s OK.
“Percentage-wise, it’s ridiculous,” Huggins said. “I looked at that and I thought, ‘Well, I guess I’m the second-best coach in the family.”
Charlie Huggins’ death was just part of a year that Huggins could only call “crazy.” It began with the departure of McDonald’s All-American center Oscar Tshiebwe, news that broke on New Year’s Day and led to a necessary, on-the-fly overhaul of the team’s offensive and defensive philosophies.
And in a year that included the rise of name, image and likeness, the transfer portal, COVID-altered schedules and protocols and a contract extension, Tshiebwe’s exit was certainly just the tip of the iceberg.
Despite finding success without the team’s inside centerpiece, the Mountaineers’ run in the NCAA Tournament ended with a second-round loss to Syracuse. It marked Huggins’ 24th tournament appearance and 23rd in the last 26 seasons.
And yet it ended as all the others before it had — short of a national championship. Now at 68 years old and with retirement inevitably approaching, one might expect that Huggins’ desire for an elusive national title might have faded a bit. That couldn’t be further from the truth.
In fact, Huggins still expresses guilt when seeing or communicating with former players. That includes former Cincinnati standout Kenyon Martin, the No. 1 pick in the 2000 NBA Draft who broke his leg just before the start of that year’s NCAA Tournament with the Bearcats, then the favorite to win it all.
It also includes WVU players who were part of the 2010 Final Four team, a run that was cut short as DaSean Butler — the best player on that Mountaineer team — injured his knee during a national semifinal game against Duke, one the Blue Devils would go on to win 78-57.
“When you look at it, we were going to win a national championship when Kenyon Martin broke his leg — we were far and away the best team in the country,” Huggins said. “We had a heck of a chance when Da’Sean blew his knee. Most people don’t go through that once, let alone twice.
“To this day, how I feel every time I see Kenyon, [Bearcats players] DerMarr Johnson, Pete Mickeal or the guys here — I see [Kevin Jones], he’s in here working out every day, Alex Ruoff is in here and other guys are over in Europe right now — it hits you. That ‘Why?’”
That fire rages, yet not for any kind of personal vindication and not for a final check mark on his resume — one that’s annually been overlooked by the Naismith Hall of Fame Honors Committee.
Instead, Huggins’ first thoughts on a potential national championship trophy go back to the people of West Virginia. The people who, despite occupation or stature, he still treats as peers more than fans.
“Obviously, I’d like to win one for the people here in West Virginia,” Huggins said. “I don’t think there’d be anything greater than putting the players on the bus taking the national championship trophy from town to town. I don’t know how anything could be better for this state, for the pride of this state.”
Among his many talents that include coaching, bass fishing and an understated, dry sense of humor, one of Huggins’ greatest gifts is his ability to convey a lot while saying very little. So, when asked what he would like his final legacy to be when the end does come, where many would need a monologue, he needed a millisecond.
“That I cared.”
The three-word blanket statement covering his players, family, programs and, of course, the state of West Virginia hints at a man deeper and more introspective than the one usually sitting behind the microphone at a news conference. The truth is, Huggins would likely rather be fishing or working than answering questions and garnering attention.
And in the end, what could be more West Virginian?