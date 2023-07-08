MORGANTOWN -- Bob Huggins chimed in Monday regarding the letter a law firm purportedly representing him sent to West Virginia University last week challenging his employment status as the Mountaineers' men's basketball coach.
According to a news release from WVU on the night of June 17, Huggins submitted his resignation to university President Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker after his arrest in Pittsburgh one day earlier. Huggins and Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, LLP, are now disputing that.
David A. Campbell of Lewis Brisbois wrote Friday afternoon to Gee “to update WVU on coach Huggins’ current status and to plan his return to active duties as head basketball coach” and to look "for the correction of a clear breach of his employment agreement with WVU,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by HD Media.
On Monday, Huggins addressed the letters, his employment status with WVU and his arrest in a media statement released through Campbell.
"It is clear that WVU did not handle the situation appropriately," Huggins said in the statement.
Huggins said he has taken responsibility "for the mistake that I made in Pittsburgh" and has taken course to ensure it won't happen again by "voluntarily" checking into "a world-class rehabilitation center."
"I intend to remain in the center until I am cleared to return to my active coaching duties," he said.
Huggins concluded by reiterating his position as WVU's coach.
"More importantly, the basketball program is in need and I have a strong desire to conclude my career as the head basketball coach for the program that I love," the statement read. "I hope to meet with WVU in the near future to resolve this situation."
According to Campbell's letter sent to Gee, Huggins' contract included a provision that required the coach to notify school officials in writing via registered or certified mail of his intention to voluntarily terminate his employment.
The law firm said Huggins did not submit any such correspondence, but rather that "the purported 'resignation'" was in a text message from his wife, June, and that that meant Huggins retained his position in Morgantown.
In a response sent Saturday, WVU vice president and general counsel Stephanie Taylor wrote that school officials were "frankly confused" by the allegations.
Taylor denied that the school received Huggins' resignation via text message, and cited conversations last week with attorneys who had been representing Huggins in various legal matters, including his May contract negotiations and "conversations with the university on June 16-17, 2023 when Mr. Huggins decided to resign as WVU head men's basketball coach and retire from the university effective immediately."
The school released a letter, including a graphic of Huggins' signature, that same day in which Huggins allegedly resigned.
"My recent actions do not represent the values of the university or the leadership expected in this role," it read.
"Both parties have reasonably relied on that resignation and retirement notification in a number of ways since then," Taylor wrote. "Moreover, until Mr. Campbell's letter of yesterday, 20 days have passed since Mr. Huggins' resignation and retirement submission with no claim by Mr. Huggins, or his other two lawyers, that he did not in fact resign and retire."
On Monday, Huggins said he did not write or review the statement WVU published on June 17.
"This false statement was sent under my name," he said, "but no signature is included."
In WVU's response, it claimed Huggins "met with members of the men's basketball staff and student-athletes to announce that he would no longer be coaching the team," but Huggins said Monday that he did not announce his resignation at that time. He also said he informed WVU he would seek rehabilitation and that the school "was not willing to speak with me about the Pittsburgh event nor to provide me time to obtain counsel to review my Employment Agreement."
"I met with my players on June 17, 2023 and let them know the truth -- that I did not know what would happen to me, but that if I was not their coach, I was hoping that I would be replaced by a coach that I recommended to WVU," Huggins said. "Most importantly, whether I was staying or not, I was encouraging the players to stay at WVU. My players come first and they needed to hear my support for WVU directly from me."
Huggins was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year and had been WVU’s coach since 2007.
Longtime WVU staffer Josh Eilert was named interim coach on June 24, and was formally introduced in his new role June 26.
"In no uncertain terms, the university will not accept Mr. Huggins' revocation of his resignation, nor will it reinstate him as head coach," Taylor said. "Moreover, if Mr. Huggins or his counsel attempts to publicly suggest that he somehow did not resign and retire ... the university will swiftly and aggressively defend itself from these spurious allegations."
On the night of June 16, Huggins attracted the attention of Pittsburgh police when they noticed his university-leased 2023 GMC Yukon Denali blocking traffic on Merchant Street off Ridge Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Officers suspected Huggins was intoxicated and he was arrested after failing attempts at the field sobriety tests, according to a criminal complaint filed on June 17 by the Pittsburgh Police Department. He was taken to a nearby police station where a breathalyzer test showed Huggins had a blood-alcohol concentration of .210, officers wrote.
Huggins appeared in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3 and waived his case, setting up a formal arraignment at 8 a.m. on Aug. 17.
In May, WVU disciplined Huggins after he made derogatory comments about gay people and Catholics in an interview on Cincinnati radio station WLW’s “The Bill Cunningham Show.” He kept his job, but his contract was amended to include a salary reduction of $1 million. He was also suspended for three games and required to attend sensitivity training.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season with a Nov. 6 game against Missouri State in Morgantown.