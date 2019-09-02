Marquee basketball recruit Jalen Bridges will remain in the Mountain State for college – and college could come quicker than some anticipated.
Bridges, a former Fairmont Senior standout, announced via Twitter on Monday that he had committed to West Virginia University, adding that he would enroll for this year. According to a 247Sports.com report, Bridges plans to enroll in the fall and will know as early as Tuesday whether he’ll be able to pull it off.
Bridges chose the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Miami, Indiana, Xavier and Alabama.
The 6-foot-7, 180-pound small forward is a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite ratings, and is ranked the No. 75 overall prospect in the 2020 class and No. 18 small forward. He originally was going to spend the year at Scotland Performance Institute in Pennsylvania, but decided to enroll at WVU.
This past prep basketball season, Bridges was named captain of the Class AA All-State team and won the Evans Award as West Virginia’s top prep player. Last season, he averaged 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.9 steals as the Polar Bears finished state runners-up to Chapmanville.