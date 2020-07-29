Kittie Blakemore, the first coach of the West Virginia University women's basketball team who led the team to more than 300 wins, died Wednesday at age 91. The WVU women's basketball team acknowledged Blakemore's death on social media.
“We will forever love and remember her in our hearts,” the program posted on Twitter.
After starting the Mountaineer women's program in 1973, Blakemore led the team for 19 seasons, going 301-214 in that span. During those years, Blakemore twice was named Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year, earning those honors in 1984 and 1992, when the Mountaineers went undefeated in conference play and 26-4 overall. She won the 1989 Atlantic 10 tournament title and the 1992 conference regular-season crown.
She also coached Rosemary Kosiorek to All-America honors. Another of her players was Georgiann Wells, the first women's college basketball player to dunk in a game.
Blakemore coached WVU to three 20-win seasons and three postseason appearances, two in the NCAA tournament and one in the WNIT.
After retiring from coaching in 1992, Blakemore became WVU's assistant athletic director for sports development and senior women's administrator. She retired from those roles in 1997 and was inducted in the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame that same year.
Blakemore, who earned a bachelor's degree from James Madison in 1950 and a master's from WVU in 1961, also made her mark as an educator. She joined WVU in 1960 as a physical education instructor and rose to the rank of associate professor. She was named Outstanding Teacher in the School of Physical Education five times.
“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Kittie Blakemore,” current WVU women's basketball coach Mike Carey said in a statement. “As the first coach of this program, she set the bar and developed the foundation Mountaineer women’s basketball stands on today. Even after her retirement, her love and support for this team was unquestionable, and we are so thankful for her. We will greatly miss Kittie and forever remember her in our hearts.”