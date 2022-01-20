West Virginia University athletics lost one of its most impactful individuals Wednesday when Leland Byrd passed away at the age of 94 at his home in Morgantown.
One of the greatest Mountaineer basketball players ever (1945-48), Byrd also served as WVU’s athletic director from 1972-78 before moving on to become the first executive director of the Eastern Eight, which ultimately became the Atlantic 10.
He was integral to some of the most significant moments in West Virginia athletic history, from being the first 1,000-point scorer for the Mountaineers to being the athletic director who oversaw the introduction of female athletics to WVU’s varsity sports inventory to laying the foundation for the Mountaineers’ future in football with the planning of a new football stadium, which opened in 1980.
West Virginia’s second basketball All-American, Byrd was a member of the first WVU Sports Hall of Fame Class, which was inducted in 1991.
Byrd passed away on Wednesday at his Morgantown home surrounded by his wife of 69 years, Elizabeth, and many other loved ones.
In the fall of 1945, Byrd -- an unheralded basketball player from tiny Matoaka High School in Mercer County -- enrolled at West Virginia University.
Byrd's recruitment to WVU may not have been greeted with much fanfare, but his impact on Mountaineer basketball and eventually all of West Virginia’s athletics would resonate for the next half-century and beyond.
Byrd was born in 1927 in Lynch, Kentucky. His father Roy was a teacher and coach at Matoaka High. From there the seed began to grow.
For a kid with a key to the gymnasium, the basketball play was almost endless, interrupted only by a mother’s beckon for dinner.
The southern coalfields region regularly produced some of West Virginia’s best basketball teams, as area high school powers like Athens, Mullens, Welch, Bramwell, Gary, Oakvalle, Bluefield, Oceana and Princeton would each win state championships at one time or another.
Up in Morgantown, West Virginia University’s basketball team was competing with and beating the nation’s best. The Mountaineers won the NIT in 1942.
Byrd may have been a big WVU fan growing up, but the Mountaineers didn’t know much about the 6-foot-3 sweet-shooting left-hander from the southeastern corner of the state, which in those days was a good seven-hour car ride from the Morgantown campus.
Roy "Legs" Hawley, WVU's athletic director at that time, was recruiting for both the football and basketball teams. Stubby Currence, the sports editor at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, tipped off Hawley about Byrd and Hawley offered Byrd a scholaship.
As a freshman in the 1944-45 season, Byrd helped WVU earn a bid to the NIT, where the Mountaineers lost to DePaul, led by George Mikan.
With Byrd as the centerpiece, WVU went 24-3 in 1945-46. It was West Virginia’s first 20-win campaign.
Byrd became the first Mountaineer basketball player to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career, as he averaged 11.5 points in his four seasons as a starter for the WVU varsity. A first-team all-American as a junior, Byrd helped lead West Virginia to a record of 72-15 during his career.
WVU still managed records of 19-3 and 17-3 in Byrd’s final two seasons, returning to the NIT in 1947 but missing out on a postseason invite in 1948, despite a 10-game win streak at the end of the regular season.
After Byrd’s senior season at West Virginia, he was a first-round draft choice of the New York Knicks in 1948. Byrd was in training camp with the NBA squad when he was called into service by the U.S. Army. After his service was completed, Byrd returned to WVU to work on his Master's degree.
He was called back into service when the Korean War broke out and served two more years. After being discharged from the service in 1952, Byrd and his new bride Elizabeth came back to Morgantown, where he finished up his work on his Master’s.
The next year he followed his path back to southern West Virginia to become the head basketball coach at Hinton High School, where he not only led the Bobcats basketball team but also served as an assistant football coach. After two years in Summers County at Hinton, Byrd accepted a position at Glenville State College, where he was head basketball coach, athletic director, assistant football coach and chairman of the physical education department. Other than a year off to work on his doctorate at WVU, Byrd remained at Glenville from 1956 to 1966.
With a burgeoning family that would grow to include five daughters -- Debbie, Becky, Cindy, Mary and Nancy -- and a doctoral degree in hand, Byrd’s passion for coaching was trumped by his need for a bigger paycheck. Thus in 1967, he took a better-paying job at Miami-Dade (Fla.) College, where he served as the assistant athletic director and assistant chairman of the physical education department. A few years later he moved to South Miami-Dade, where he was the athletic director and chairman of the physical education division.
It was in South Florida where the now Dr. Leland Byrd remained until 1972 when Red Brown, WVU’s longtime AD (1954-72), decided to retire. Byrd applied for and received the position.
West Virginia’s athletic department budget at the time totaled just $5 million, and the Federal Education Amendment, better known as Title IX, which was passed on June 23, 1972, would stretch that budget even thinner. While the original Title IX legislation didn’t mention women’s athletics specifically, it quickly opened the previously shuttered doors for female student-athletes in high schools and colleges.
Byrd was instrumental in the establishment of the Mountaineer Scholarship Fund, which helped to secure funding for WVU athletics.
As the budget became more secure, Byrd turned his attention to old Mountaineer Field, which was built in 1924. His decision to build a new football stadium is a huge piece of Byrd’s legacy that still stands today.
The Mountaineers had been part of the Southern Conference for nearly 20 years starting in 1950, but WVU pulled out of that league in 1968 because Southern Conference football had become substandard. West Virginia became part of a loose-knit group of schools in the ECAC in the early and mid-1970s, for several of its sports, including men’s basketball. But the real dream was an all-sports conference for the Eastern schools, most of which were independent at that time.
That led to the formation of the Eastern College Basketball League, which became known as the Eastern Eight, starting in the 1976-77 season with Pitt, Penn State, Villanova, Rutgers, West Virginia, Duquesne, George Washington and Massachusetts.
Byrd served as the president of the Eastern Eight from 1976-78 while also working full-time as West Virginia’s athletic director. In 1979, he stepped down as WVU’s AD, and he took over the leadership role of the Eastern Eight on a full-time basis.
The Eastern Eight was renamed as the Atlantic 10 in 1982 with a new lineup that included St. Bonaventure, Rhode Island, St. Joseph's and Temple. Meanwhile, Pitt and Villanova left to join the new Big East and Penn State opted for independence.
Byrd remained the executive director of the Atlantic 10 until 1984, when he became athletic director at Western Michigan. He spent eight years in that job before retiring in 1992 and moving back to Morgantown.
A lot has changed in that time -- some good, some bad -- but Byrd’s decisions while at WVU helped pave the path that helped bring West Virginia athletics to where it is today.