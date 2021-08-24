Levi Phillips, a legendary basketball player at Charleston High School in the late 1960s and a former standout guard at West Virginia University, died Tuesday following a long illness. He was 69.
Phillips, who suffered from diabetes, first gained fame playing at Charleston High along with Larry "Deacon'' Harris and Curt Price. They were part of coach Lou Romano's squads that played in back-to-back Class AAA state championship games in 1967 and 1968, winning the 1968 championship in the old Charleston Civic Center against Woodrow Wilson 78-64, capping a perfect 25-0 season.
That talented trio of Mountain Lion players had a three-year record of 72-3, and at one point racked up 48 straight victories before they all went to WVU to play for coach Sonny Moran. All three of those Charleston High standouts have now died, Harris to an auto accident during the 1971-72 Christmas break and Price in 2013 to cancer.
Phillips remained around the game of basketball even after his days at WVU, leading an AAU program in the area that assisted young players not only with their on-court skills but also their academics. His son Justin was a 1,000-point scorer at South Charleston and his grandson, Justin Phillips II, scored more than 1,000 points at George Washington.
"It’s been my life,'' Levi Phillips told the Gazette-Mail in a 2016 interview. "You cannot separate Levi Phillips from basketball. We’ve been joined at the hip since I was 6 or 7 years old.''
Levi Phillips initially headed to Purdue to play college basketball, but reversed his decision after a few weeks on campus. Purdue's coaching staff said they would let him out of his commitment if he didn't go to another Big Ten school. Purdue's coach at the time, George King, called Moran and asked if he had a spot for Levi on his roster. Then WVU basketball great and former NBA player Ron "Fritz'' Williams made a plea for Levi to come to Morgantown.
"He was a big hero of mine,'' Phillips said of Williams, "and he called and told me to go play for the Mountaineers. So that's how I ended up there.''
Phillips, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard, endured some setbacks in his Mountaineer career. In his freshman season, he missed three games due to a knee injury, but still averaged 17.2 points, second-highest on the team. In those days, freshmen weren't eligible to play for the varsity squad, but had their own team.
He became a regular with the varsity during his sophomore season (1970-71), averaging 8.2 points, scoring 26 points against Maryland and 19 against Florida in a pair of late-season games. He also led the team in assists with 79. Phillips earned a bit of fame by scoring the first basket in the history of the WVU Coliseum, getting a putback of a missed shot in a 113-92 victory against Colgate on Dec. 1, 1970.
Phillips was limited to just five games in his junior season because of academic ineligibility, and averaged 16.8 points in those games. He had to re-enroll at WVU in the fall of 1972 and returned to the basketball program for his senior season in 1973-74, and averaged 15.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
He played in 55 career games for the Mountaineers and is one of four known Mountaineers to have recorded a triple-double when he had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists against Virginia Tech in a 94-83 win on Feb. 16, 1974. The other WVU players to record triple-doubles were Rod Thorn, Jerome Anderson and Jim Sottile. Jerry West never had as many as 10 assists in a game for WVU.
In February of this year, Phillips was honored at a WVU home basketball game against Kansas, commemorating his historic 1970 basket against Colgate more than 50 years prior.