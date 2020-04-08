Donnie Young was a thread that connected generations of West Virginia University football. Seven Mountaineer head football coaches worked with the Clendenin native as a player, coach or staff member.
Young, who died Tuesday at age 77, was part of decades of WVU football history, including its ascension into the national spotlight. That came during his 21-year stint on the staff of former coach Don Nehlen, who took the Mountaineers to a pair of undefeated regular-season records in 1988 and 1993.
“One of the all-time great Mountaineers,” Nehlen told WVU’s offical athletic website. “No one loved this university and the Mountaineers more than Donnie did. He was on my staff for 21 years as an on-field coach and administrator, and he did a great job in every area.”
“He was a great guy, a great coach and a great person,” Nehlen added. “He was the best friend I had in Morgantown. I don’t know anyone who did not like Donnie Young, nor who Donnie did not like. Everyone thought the world of him.”
Young was so respected within WVU football that he worked on the staffs of six straight head coaches starting with Bobby Bowden in 1970. After playing for Gene Corum from 1961-64, Young went 19-6-1 in three seasons as Salem’s football coach. He returned to Morgantown in 1970 to join Bowden’s staff.
He was an on-field coach for both Bowden and Frank Cignetti, serving a season as Cignetti’s defensive coordinator. When Nehlen arrived in 1980, Young moved to the administrative offices as the Mountaineers’ recruiting coordinator, but returned to the field in 1993 to serve as linebackers coach for seven seasons.
During that stint, Young coached Canute Curtis to consensus All-America honors and finalist spots for both the Nagurski and Butkus awards. Following Nehlen’s retirement, Young became Varsity Club coordinator and executive assistant for high school and alumni relations under Rich Rodriguez.
He then served as assistant to the head coach under Bill Stewart and spent a year as a program assistant under Dana Holgorsen before retiring in 2012.
The respect for Young in West Virginia grew before he even arrived as a WVU player, built during his time as a standout at Clendenin High. Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick, a Clendenin native, remembered watching Young play ball when Hamrick was a grade-schooler.
Young also helped Hamrick’s father Jim Hamrick — who coached football at Clendenin High after Young graduated, coached at Herbert Hoover and is the former executive director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission — with his high school players during Young’s offseason.
“My dad said Donnie Young was the toughest competitor he’s ever witnessed as a coach, administrator or a spectator,” Mike Hamrick said. “We all as kids loved watching Donnie Young play football. He was a superstar and a great player. All of us kids idolized him.”
Young’s longevity and ability to remain a fixture through so many WVU coaching staffs is not lost on the Marshall AD.
“That tells you what kind of person he is,” Mike Hamrick said. “Integrity sustains you. So he was sustained as a coach by the type of person he was.”
Young was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. He is survived by his wife Chyleen, daughter Tabitha, son Chad and several grandchildren.