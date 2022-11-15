Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Former West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons was contracted to make $895,000 in base salary this year, and $931,000 for each year from 2023 through 2026, according to documents obtained by BlueGoldNews.com through a Freedom of Information Act request.

His contract, which spelled out that he was employed at the will and pleasure of WVU President E. Gordon Gee, was terminated on Sunday by the school.

