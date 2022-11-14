Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Public knowledge of the departure of Shane Lyons as West Virginia University's athletic director came unexpectedly on Monday morning, but the move had been in the works for as much as a week, according to multiple sources contacted by the Blue & Gold News.

Pressure to reassign Lyons to a job outside the WVU athletic department had been growing in some circles after many of the school's fall sports struggled through difficult seasons. Football was chief among those, and not even a win over Oklahoma could rescind a decision that, while reportedly being made by WVU President E. Gordon Gee, was also surely vetted by the WVU Board of Governors. Lyons reportedly turned down the option to be reassigned within the university, and instead will be leaving WVU entirely.

